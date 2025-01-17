Colossal Biosciences Raises $200M to Advance De-Extinction Innovations

Colossal Biosciences has announced a landmark $200 million in Series C funding led by TWG Global. The funding round, spearheaded by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, enhances Colossal’s total fundraising to $435 million and raises its valuation to $10.2 billion. The capital will accelerate the development of genetic engineering technologies with broader applications in species preservation and human healthcare.

Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal, shared the company’s enthusiasm: “Our recent successes in creating the technologies necessary for our end-to-end de-extinction toolkit have been met with enthusiasm by the investor community. TWG Global and our other partners have been bullish in their desire to help us scale as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Colossal, with over 170 scientists and collaborations with global research institutions, aims to revolutionize conservation science by tackling challenges in genetics, developmental biology, and conservation. The funding will drive breakthroughs, expand its de-extinction species list, and continue advancements in genome engineering.

Unprecedented Scientific Progress

Colossal’s groundbreaking work encompasses a comprehensive range of innovations for restoring extinct species. Highlights from the company’s progress include:

Woolly Mammoth Project Milestones:

Generated chromosome-scale reference genomes for multiple elephant species.

Created the first de novo assembled mammoth genome from ancient DNA.

Established pluripotent stem cells for Asian elephants, a crucial step for in-vitro embryogenesis.

Developed gene-editing protocols targeting cold-adaptation traits.

“These mammoth milestones mark a pivotal step forward for de-extinction technologies,” remarked Love Dalen, Professor at the Centre for Paleogenetics.

Thylacine Project Advances:

Developed a nearly complete, high-quality ancient genome for thylacine.

Identified key genetic traits for craniofacial morphology using genetic engineering.

Created over 300 genetic edits in fat-tailed dunnart cell lines, foundational for thylacine restoration.

Andrew Pask, Ph.D., highlighted, “Colossal’s work is revolutionizing conservation science for marsupials.”

Dodo Project Innovations:

Sequenced high-coverage genomes for the dodo and its closest relatives.

Established avian genome-editing tools to recreate distinctive dodo traits.

Successfully hatched chimeric chicks from gene-edited primordial germ cells.

Beth Shapiro, Chief Science Officer at Colossal, stated, “Our dodo team’s breakthroughs in avian genetics surpass expectations.”

Global Conservation and Future Impact

By 2050, half of the world’s animal species could face extinction. Colossal’s de-extinction toolkit provides innovative solutions to combat this crisis:

Developed genetic tools to support endangered species like the Northern Quoll.

Launched the Colossal Foundation to foster partnerships and scalable conservation technologies.

Collaborations with global conservation groups such as Re: wild, Save The Elephants, and BioRescue leverage genetic advancements to protect vulnerable species. Initiatives include creating biobanks, AI-powered monitoring tools, and species reintroduction programs.

"The technological advances in genetic engineering are transforming conservation," added Barney Long, Ph.D., Senior Director for Re: wild.

Strategic investors in Colossal include USIT, Animal Capital, and notable private backers like Peter Jackson and Jeff Wilke.

Colossal Biosciences is redefining the future of conservation with cutting-edge de-extinction efforts, aiming to restore lost species and preserve biodiversity for generations to come.

