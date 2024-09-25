TraqCheck Raises $14M+ in Pre-Series A, Targets Global Expansion

TraqCheck, an AI-driven background check enterprise software company, has secured over $14 million in its Pre-Series A funding round. Investors include Alok Oberoi, former head of Goldman Sachs' international wealth management, Aakash Anand, founder of Bellavita, and Caret Capital, a prominent venture firm.

A Fast-Growing Solution for Corporations

Founded in 2020 by Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, and Rishabh Jain, TraqCheck has quickly gained momentum in the enterprise software space. Its AI-powered platform streamlines hiring for over 200 major corporations, including Bajaj Capital, Reliance Retail, Cholamandalam Finance, Yatra, and Grant Thornton.

TraqCheck's technology is designed to offer businesses accurate, fast, and reliable background checks, allowing companies to make confident hiring decisions at scale.

Scaling Up with New Investment

With fresh capital from key investors, the company plans to expand its operations internationally, starting with the United Kingdom. “We are thrilled to have Alok Oberoi, Aakash Anand, and Caret Capital backing us as we scale globally,” said the founders. They emphasized the importance of delivering seamless background verification solutions to companies worldwide.

The Pre-Series A round builds on an earlier investment in April 2024, which saw participation from Peyush Bansal’s family office, the founder of Lenskart, and Caret Capital.

Conclusion: A Leader in AI-Driven Background Checks

With a solid base of clients and a vision for global expansion, TraqCheck is on track to become a leader in AI-powered background check technology. As the company enters new markets, its innovative solutions are expected to provide businesses with greater efficiency, accuracy, and speed in their hiring processes. TraqCheck is setting the stage for Indian enterprise software to make a significant mark on the global landscape.

