TiE Bangalore Antarprerana 2024: Redefining Leadership and Impact

The TiE Bangalore Antarprerana Global Summit 2024, a signature part of the TiE Global Summit 2024, united visionaries, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The summit, themed “Bridging Inner Transformation with Entrepreneurial Impact,” highlighted the synergy between personal growth and professional success, offering actionable insights for sustainable leadership.

Co-organized with KDEM as a strategic partner and supported by the Government of Karnataka, the summit saw participation from prominent bodies like MeitY, India AI Mission, MeitY Startup Hub, and STPI.

Opening Session: The Power of Inner Clarity

The event commenced with a Welcome Address by Shri Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore, and Shri Ramkumar Seshu, Board & Charter Member of TiE Bangalore. Their remarks emphasized the importance of integrating emotional clarity with entrepreneurial objectives.

The day began with the Antarprerana Yoga Session, conducted by Yoga Guru Dr. Raghavendra Pai, fostering mindfulness and focus. This was followed by the plenary session, “The Motivation Within,” where Shri Prashanth Prakash and Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai inspired participants to leverage inner strength for effective leadership.

Key Highlights and Sessions

Purpose-Driven Organisations

Moderated by Cheenu G. Srinivasan, this session brought together thought leaders like John Kusi-Mensah and Prasad Kalpa—discussions centered on aligning personal values with organizational goals, emphasizing Swadharma—discovering one's intrinsic purpose. Practical tools like regular feedback and purposeful strategies were shared to foster meaningful impacts on employees, customers, and communities.

Decision Making: Balancing Head and Heart

Panelists BV Jagadeesh (SVQuad & FalconX) and Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund) provided actionable insights into leadership. They explored the balance between data-driven strategies and emotional intelligence, underscoring how purpose and empathy contribute to resilience, innovation, and employee motivation.

Masterclasses for Entrepreneurs

The summit offered diverse masterclasses on topics including:

Design Thinking for Software Products

AI Transformation: From Ideas to Impact

Branding and Market Fit Strategies

These sessions enabled entrepreneurs to adopt practical approaches to emerging challenges in technology, product development, and marketing.

Shri Madan Padaki emphasised in his keynote address: “The Antarprerana Summit bridges the gap between inner strength and entrepreneurial action. By harmonizing inner wisdom with actionable strategies, leaders can navigate challenges with clarity and focus on creating long-term impact.”

Over 500 participants benefited from tools and strategies to foster emotional intelligence and actionable leadership.

The summit concluded with the Antarprerana Series – Experience Share, featuring insights from Shri Ram Kumar Seshu and Anita Manwani, who shared personal stories of resilience and transformation.

The TiE Bangalore Antarprerana Summit 2024 left a lasting impact, empowering entrepreneurs with the clarity, purpose, and strategies to build businesses that resonate deeply with communities and contribute meaningfully to society.

