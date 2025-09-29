How Embitel is redefining GCCs with a dual-focus innovation model

As global mobility shifts toward electrification and software-defined vehicles, India’s engineering landscape is also undergoing a transformation. Embitel Technologies, a Bengaluru-headquartered digital transformation partner, is pioneering a GCC Plus model that combines its core mandate as a strategic partner for the Volkswagen Group with a fast-growing portfolio of third-party clients across automotive, retail, and industrial sectors.

With expertise spanning embedded automotive systems, connected mobility, digital commerce, and proprietary EV platforms, Embitel is positioning itself as one of India’s first engineering-led GCC Plus organisations. Its Vision 2030 aims to scale to 4,000 engineers, driving innovation in EV architectures, ADAS, IoT, and AI-powered digital platforms.

In this exclusive interaction with CiOL, Sharad Bairathi, Managing Partner & CEO at Embitel Technologies, shares insights on the GCC Plus strategy, the evolution of intelligent mobility, and how Embitel is shaping the future of global digital transformation. Excerpts.

Embitel is a GCC Plus model. How does this dual focus on Volkswagen Group and third-party clients set you apart from traditional GCCs in India?

With nearly two decades of presence in the industry and being a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, Embitel works closely with most of its brands. Following the GCC Plus model, we also function as an independent organisation servicing our own growing portfolio of third-party clients across the automotive and digital sectors.

This dual focus is what sets us apart from traditional GCCs, allowing us to build a balanced portfolio in a dynamic market. Our long-term engagement with the Volkswagen Group keeps us aligned with the latest trends in the automotive sector, working in critical areas like software-defined vehicles, ADAS, data & AI, platform software, diagnostics and energy systems. While working as an independent function, we are able to partner with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and digital-first businesses building complete software organisations and take full ownership of engineering delivery.

Our dual focus via the GCC Plus model approach not only positions Embitel as a trusted partner within the Volkswagen Group but also as a capable leader in the broader ecosystem.

Advertisment

As vehicles evolve into software-defined machines, how is Embitel shaping the future of intelligent mobility through your work in ADAS, EV platforms, and connected systems?

We at Embitel are driving the future of intelligent mobility by merging our expertise in ADAS, EV platforms, connected infotainment systems and digital cockpit development. Our connected vehicle ecosystems integrate cloud, data and AI into every stage of the automotive lifecycle – allowing for seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates, real-time diagnostics and supporting cloud-native applications.

Our back-end IoT systems process real-time telematics data and issue remote commands to ensure smooth data exchange between cars and the cloud. We create mobile applications which allow users to control vehicle functions directly from their smartphones while also managing charging and diagnostics – all of which enrich customer experience. Further, we create dashboards tailored for dealerships and fleet operators to help improve after-sales revenue while also opening new business models for OEMs.

Our cloud engineers develop the robust backend which manages diagnostics, deliver digital features and securely distribute the firmware via OTA pipelines – while coordinating multiple ECUs and controlling rollout campaigns, all the while adhering to Uptane security standards. Our engineering teams harness vehicle ECU data, delivering insights that track driver behaviour and vehicle performance on every trip. Curated data streams also power ADAS systems which aid algorithms to train with precision and reliability.

In parallel, we are also accelerating towards electrification with end-to-end EV platform services, which include battery management systems, on-board chargers, motor control units and vehicle control units. These solutions ensure safe, efficient and seamless coordination of the new-age powertrain ecosystem, supporting high performance and sustainability.

Beyond automotive, Embitel has made strides in digital commerce and retail innovation. How do you maintain cross-industry agility while keeping deep domain expertise?

Advertisment

We already have a strong presence in sectors beyond automotive via our digital commerce practice supporting clients in the retail and consumer sectors. We focus on building intelligent, scalable and customer-centric experiences – offering a full spectrum of digital transformation, from consulting and platform architecture to development, integration and managed services.

Our teams bring deep expertise in future-ready digital foundations, whether it’s cloud-native commerce, mobile-first solutions or PIM/DAM/CRM integration. In addition, we also support clients by delivering headless commerce platforms, AR-powered try-ons and AI-driven pricing solutions.

This cross-work reflects our ability to adapt core engineering and digital capabilities beyond the automotive industry. Our deep domain knowledge in AI, cloud, commerce and design allows us to drive meaningful transformation for even customer-focused enterprises.

Advertisment

You have outlined an ambitious expansion from 1,000 to 4,000 engineers by 2030. What is driving this demand, and which specific areas of engineering talent will be your priority as you scale?

We have taken a very strategic approach towards scaling to 4,000 engineers by 2030. With a focus on quality across all our functions, we aim to scale with purpose and not volume. This ensures every engineer onboarded is aligned towards adding long-term value across complex domains, including EVs, IoT and AI. At Embitel, we also invest heavily in internal talent development via certification courses and compliance training programmes. This allows us to maintain a high standard of engineering, despite a fast growth rate.

With AI, IoT, and EV technologies converging, how are you positioning Embitel to lead innovation rather than just deliver engineering services?

Advertisment

With technologies like EV, IoT and AI converging, we are well positioned to deliver cutting-edge, forward-looking solutions. This is reflected by the trust we have gained from our customers,, who continue to choose us to lead their innovation projects across critical technology areas.

Internally, we conduct various programmes like ‘Innovation Drives’ and ‘Tech Day Celebrations’, which provide our engineers an open platform to not only explore ideas but also prototype solutions and showcase demonstrations. Some of the successful projects executed from these programmes include virtual try-ons, GenAI-based product description development for e-commerce brands and media & calling services integration in digital instrument clusters in vehicles. Also, the projects are developed in a way which allows for rapid delivery in future projects.

Proprietary platform and IP creation are now part of your roadmap; how will this accelerate value delivery for global OEMs and other clients?

Yes, for EVs, we have already built proprietary platforms like battery management systems and vehicle control units, which are both modular and configurable. Further, these platforms are designed as pre-certified solutions for OEMs which not only reduce time-to-market but also meet global safety and compliance standards.

With respect to IP, our teams are working towards developing reusable software components for use in domains like ADAS and connected mobility. We are also working on building modular frameworks for AI-powered insights and cloud-based data management across key sectors. This will further help accelerate development, scalability and consistency across our teams.

Looking ahead to 2030, what is your vision for Embitel’s role in shaping the future of mobility and digital transformation globally?

Our aim is to build high-value, production-ready IP and deepen compliance-driven processes. As mentioned, we are also investing heavily in talent development, whether it is via hiring engineers bringing in long-term value or providing internal training programmes – allowing us to focus on quality rather than pursuing scale through bulk growth.

We also aim to further strengthen our global footprint while reinforcing ourselves as a trusted partner for global organisations to deliver engineering solutions shaping the future of mobility and digital transformation.