Zomato Global Finance Head Hemal Jain Resigns Amid Company Changes

Zomato’s global finance head, Hemal Jain, has resigned from her position after over six years with the company. Jain, who also served as the CFO of Hyperpure, Zomato's B2B supplies arm, announced her decision in a BSE filing on December 16, revealing her intention to explore new opportunities.

A vital part of Zomato's core team, Jain was instrumental in the company's significant developments, such as the purchase of Blinkit. She was also a member of the group in charge of Zomato's public listing. In her letter of resignation, Jain reflected on her time at the company, stating, “I have had the privilege of being part of the Zomato journey and the dynamic team for over the past six years. However, after much reflection, I have taken the tough decision to move on and explore a different path.”

On her LinkedIn profile, Jain noted that she had led business finance for both Zomato and Blinkit and had been instrumental in driving initiatives aimed at cost optimisation and improving profitability.

Her resignation comes shortly after Zomato faced a GST demand notice amounting to Rs 830 crore. This follows the departure of another senior executive, Akriti Chopra, who stepped down from her role as Co-Founder and Chief People Officer earlier this year.

