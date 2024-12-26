Wipro Appoints Ranjita Ghosh as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Wipro Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ranjita Ghosh as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective February 1, 2025. In her new role, Ghosh will oversee marketing activities across Wipro’s global geographies and report directly to Hari Shetty, the Chief Strategist and Technology Officer. She succeeds Laura Langdon, who recently departed the company.

Extensive Marketing Leadership

Ranjita Ghosh brings nearly two decades of expertise in the global technology services sector. Most recently, she served as the CMO of Wipro’s Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit. In this capacity, she drove key business outcomes by implementing impactful marketing, customer experience, and communication strategies. Her responsibilities included brand positioning, localization, thought leadership, and cultivating influencer partnerships, emphasizing customer advocacy and innovative approaches.

Her experience spans diverse roles, including Sales, Business Development, Growth Marketing, Buyer Experience, and Ecosystem Partnerships. She has successfully managed marketing strategies for high-value portfolios and led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Academic Achievements

Ranjita holds an MBA in Marketing & Operations, a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Printing Technology, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Law. These qualifications, combined with her strategic insights and marketing acumen, position her as an ideal candidate to lead Wipro’s global marketing initiatives.

With this leadership transition, Wipro aims to reinforce its marketing efforts and drive business growth through innovative and customer-centric strategies.

