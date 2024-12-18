ServiceNow Names Ganesh Lakshminarayanan MD & GVP for India and SAARC

ServiceNow has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director (MD) and Group Vice President (GVP) of its India and SAARC business. Ganesh will assume his role starting January 6, 2025. This strategic move underscores ServiceNow’s commitment to strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and a key hub for digital transformation.

Ganesh brings a remarkable track record of leadership and innovation. Previously, he served as the CEO of Airtel’s domestic B2B business and held the position of President and MD at Dell India. Renowned for his inclusive and high-performance leadership style, Ganesh is dedicated to building engaged teams that deliver exceptional outcomes.

In his new role, Ganesh will focus on expanding ServiceNow’s footprint in India and the SAARC region while driving innovation and solidifying the company’s position as a digital transformation leader in the APAC market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ganesh to ServiceNow to lead our India business into its next phase of growth,” said Detlef Krause, President APAC, ServiceNow. “India remains a key priority for ServiceNow, and Ganesh’s expertise and leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers in this dynamic market.”

Ganesh expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “India is a critical market for ServiceNow, and I’m excited to lead the team through its next chapter of growth, driving innovation and delivering transformative results for our customers.”

Based in Bengaluru, Ganesh will oversee ServiceNow’s India business operations. India also serves as a vital technology hub for ServiceNow, hosting its largest Technology and Business Centre outside the US. Led by Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & MD, the center plays a key role in global platform innovation and operational efficiency.

With over 20% of ServiceNow’s global workforce in India, the country has become an epicenter of engineering excellence. Notably, more than 40% of the company’s global product engineering efforts are driven from India, emphasizing the region’s critical role in shaping ServiceNow’s technological future.

By appointing Ganesh, ServiceNow is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory in India and SAARC, further strengthening its digital transformation and innovation leadership.

