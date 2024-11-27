Kanika Tiwari Joins Swiggy Instamart to Lead Monetization Strategy

Swiggy Instamart has boldly solidified its position in India’s competitive market by appointing Kanika Tiwari as its Head of Monetization. This move highlights the platform’s commitment to leveraging leadership expertise for sustained growth in the quick-commerce domain.

Kanika Tiwari joins Swiggy Instamart after an impactful eight-year journey at Flipkart, where she made significant contributions in leadership roles. Her tenure at Flipkart included serving as Director of Strategy and Growth for Flipkart Ads and Associate Director for Growth and Partnerships. She also brings prior experience from her stints at Rivigo and Ericsson.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her new role, Tiwari said, “I'm excited to share that I've joined Swiggy - Instamart as Head of Monetization. I want to thank Flipkart for the opportunities and experiences gained during my tenure. I am grateful to all the leaders I got to work with, who helped me become the professional I am today. Looking forward to this new chapter and contributing to Swiggy's success.”

Tiwari’s appointment aligns with Swiggy Instamart’s recent leadership expansion. The company has strategically brought in industry veterans to key positions. Recent additions include:

Supriya Shankar , Vice President of Events and Experience, brings over 14 years of expertise in Internet commerce.

, Vice President of Events and Experience, brings over 14 years of expertise in Internet commerce. Shalabh Shrivastava , Senior Vice President of the Driver Organization.

, Senior Vice President of the Driver Organization. Hari Kumar G, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Instamart.

This multi-pronged leadership approach demonstrates Swiggy’s intent to tackle rising competition and innovate in the evolving quick-commerce sector.

The timing of Tiwari’s onboarding is pivotal. The quick-commerce industry in India is witnessing fierce competition. Swiggy Instamart’s rival, Zepto, recently secured $350 million in funding, marking its valuation at $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon India is reportedly gearing up to launch its quick-commerce service, codenamed “Tez,” by early 2025.

Kanika Tiwari’s expertise in strategy and monetization is expected to accelerate Swiggy Instamart’s growth and enhance its revenue streams. As the quick-commerce sector continues to evolve, Swiggy’s robust leadership investments signal its readiness to stay ahead in this fast-paced market.

