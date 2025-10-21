Ex-Accenture CTO Karthik Narain Joins Google Cloud as CPO & CBOAC

Google Cloud has named Karthik Narain, Chief Product & Business Officer, Google Cloud, a senior technology-consulting executive, to lead product, engineering, go-to-market, and public sector engagement. The appointment, announced by Thomas Kurian on LinkedIn, comes as Google Cloud doubles down on converting foundational AI investments into enterprise solutions and clearer commercial outcomes.

Thomas Kurian wrote:

“Today, we welcome Karthik Narain to Google Cloud as Chief Product & Business Officer. He will lead product and engineering teams across cloud, developer, data, and applied AI; the go-to-market organisation; and work closely with Google Public Sector. Karthik’s proven track record with clients, along with his unparalleled depth of experience in developing enterprise technology solutions, will accelerate our customers’ journey into the AI era. Welcome to the team, Karthik!”

Sundar Pichai added:

“I’m excited that Karthik Narain is joining Google Cloud as its Chief Product and Business Officer, a key leader on Thomas Kurian's exceptional team. Karthik will partner closely with our cloud customers as they transform their businesses with AI. In his new role, Karthik will help accelerate the strong growth we are already seeing in Google Cloud. Just over a week ago, we announced Gemini Enterprise, which has had a really positive response. Much more to come; welcome, Karthik!”

Narain responded:

“After more than 25 years in the tech consulting industry, I am excited to share the next chapter of my career – I am joining @GoogleCloud as its first Chief Product & Business Officer. This is an incredible opportunity to combine my expertise in engineering and product strategy and my experience with enterprise systems and business processes with Google’s world-class foundational technologies and cutting-edge AI innovation to drive profound digital transformation. The opportunity to unlock immense value for Google Cloud’s customers and partners is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to get started!”

At face value, the appointment consolidates product and commercial leadership — a structural move that shortens feedback cycles between engineering and customers. For enterprise buyers, that can mean faster delivery of features that solve regulated-industry problems, clearer SLAs for mission-critical workloads, and packaged solutions that reduce integration friction.

From a product organisation perspective, Narain’s remit — spanning cloud, developer, data, and applied AI plus go-to-market — signals an explicit push to productise Google’s AI foundations into industry workflows and developer tools. That mechanism matters: converting foundational models into enterprise value requires more than models — it needs integrations, compliance controls, data governance, and repeatable industry playbooks.

What Karthik Narain brings to Google Cloud

Narain’s background, as shared, includes senior technology leadership roles in consulting and services:

Served as Chief Technology Officer at Accenture and earlier roles, including Group Executive — Technology (Accenture).

Held leadership positions at HCLTech between 2005 and 2015, including Vice President and Vertical Head for High Tech, Software & Platforms, and Automotive.

Academic credentials include a master’s degree in computer systems and business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

Google Cloud’s hiring of Karthik Narain, Chief Product & Business Officer, Google Cloud, is a strategic bet on turning technical momentum in AI into repeatable, enterprise-ready products and go-to-market motions. For enterprise technology buyers and partners, the appointment promises clearer product roadmaps, more solutionised offerings, and a stronger emphasis on converting AI experiments into production value. The coming year will show whether a consulting-rooted leader can accelerate that transition without adding unnecessary complexity.