Reliance’s JioMart Quick Commerce Reaches 1,000 Cities, 5,000 Pin Codes

Reliance Retail’s JioMart has stretched quick hyper-local coverage to over 1,000 cities and 5,000 pin codes, supported by 3,000+ stores. The platform is widening category reach, including electronics, and posting steep customer and order growth, even as the quick commerce battleground heats up.

Expansion in scale

Reliance says JioMart now operates in more than 1,000 cities across 5,000 pin code areas, serviced by over 3,000 stores. The company reported 5.8 million new customers — up 120% quarter-on-quarter — and said quick hyper-local deliveries registered 42% Q-on-Q growth and 200%-plus Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders. The seller base grew 20% Y-o-Y while live catalogue options expanded.

“JioMart continued to operate as the fastest-growing quick hyper-local commerce platform, with operations extending across 5,000 pin codes and serviced by over 3,000 stores in more than 1,000 cities,” it said.

Category expansion: groceries to gadgets

Reliance Retail has extended quick hyper-local deliveries into electronics and accessories, promising 30-minute delivery across 10 cities. This shifts JioMart beyond groceries and essentials into higher-ticket, inventory-sensitive categories, a move that tightens supply chain and inventory requirements but can raise average order values if executed well.

For consumers, denser coverage and faster deliveries mean last-mile convenience for more than groceries; think chargers, headphones, or urgent accessories in under 30 minutes in some cities. For local sellers and brands, Reliance’s store-backed fulfilment can broaden reach and reduce delivery time windows but also requires tighter catalogue integration and fulfilment SLAs.

JioMart’s scale push places Reliance more squarely in the quick-commerce fray against Blinkit (Zomato), Swiggy Instamart, and large retailers such as BigBasket. The company’s broader retail network and store density are structural advantages, but rivals are also increasing store counts and funding — meaning the competition will shift from pure speed to economics and category depth.

Key performance levers will be inventory turns, order throughput per store, and working capital strain from stocking higher-value electronics. Expansion raises operating complexity: picking cadence, store productivity in new pin codes, and returns/fulfilment costs will determine whether growth translates into sustainable margins.

Related product signals from Reliance

On the fashion and lifestyle front, AJIO’s quick commerce play and catalogue expansion give the group multiple levers to cross-sell. As the company noted about AJIO Rush:

“AJIO Rush gained significant traction and was live in over 300 pin codes across the top 6 cities. Compared to the platform average, the service achieved superior results, including a 16 percent higher average selling price, 17 percent better conversion rates, and 500 basis points lower sales returns,” the company said.

Reliance has converted its offline and retail footprint into a rapid-delivery network at scale. That advantage can reshape customer habits and merchant economics, but the real test will be turning widened choice and faster service into profitable, repeatable unit economics across categories and pin codes.