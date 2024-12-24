Delhivery Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Delhivery has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Navneet Kumar and Surajit Das in key business roles. These strategic appointments are aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing the company’s capabilities in supply chain management and technology.

Navneet Kumar has been named the head of Delhivery's Supply Chain Services division. With 17 years of experience in enterprise sales across global markets, Kumar previously served as the US subsidiary coverage head for APAC at Deutsche Bank in Singapore. His leadership experience spans multi-geography teams, bringing invaluable expertise to Delhivery's supply chain operations. Kumar is an alumnus of Delhi Technological University (DTU, formerly DCE) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

Surajit Das, the new head of OS1, Delhivery’s logistics SaaS platform, brings a wealth of experience in supply chain management and technology. Before joining Delhivery, Das was the Chief Business Officer for Supply Chain Finance at Yubi and co-founded Routematic, a Bangalore-based mobility startup. He holds graduate and post-graduate degrees in Electronics and Information Technology and is a graduate of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

Suraj Saharan, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer at Delhivery, commented on the new appointments: “At Delhivery, we look for exceptional leadership talent from across industries. Surajit and Navneet bring decades of experience and leadership across sectors that will bring fresh dynamism and perspective to our team. We look forward to working closely with them and shaping the future of the company.”

Speaking on his appointment, Surajit Das shared his enthusiasm: “I am excited to join at this pivotal time in the company’s growth journey. As global and domestic carriers and enterprises digitize their operations and supply chains, Delhivery’s OS1 platform, based on 13 years of stellar operating capabilities in a complex market, has the potential to become a foundational layer of the relatively new, undisrupted logistics technology market.”

Navneet Kumar also expressed his thoughts on his new role: “Over the next decade, we expect the Top 500 companies in India to fundamentally alter their supply chain operations towards greater speed, flexibility, and reliability. Delhivery's ability to drive integrated warehousing and transportation solutions at scale will be a true differentiator, and the Supply Chain Services division will be a driver of long-term value creation.”

With these strategic leadership appointments, Delhivery is poised to continue its growth trajectory and drive innovation in India’s logistics sector.

