Contentstack Names Josette Leslie as CFO to Drive Market Growth

Contentstack, the headless Content Management Systems (CMS) pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, today announced Josette Leslie as its new Chief Financial Officer. Based in New York City, Leslie brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across the content management, fintech, and banking sectors and i s skilled in translating operational decisions into financial outcomes while driving company and stakeholder value. Leslie spent seven years at Squarespace, where she helped scale finance operations and support the company’s IPO in 2021.

Advertisment

She replaces David Overmyer, who was part of the original leadership team at Contentstack and helped scale the company to $169 million raised. Overmyer is retiring from his executive role and will continue to serve on Contentstack’s Board of Directors.

Leslie will report to Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “Josette brings a rare combination of deep industry understanding, operational insight for fast-growing SaaS companies like Contentstack, and a values-driven leadership style that aligns with our culture,” said Sampat. “Her proven track record of delivering results with strategic vision, strong leadership, and a positive culture will be invaluable as we continue to grow Contentstack and drive the market forward.”

Fostering Digital Experiences

Advertisment

“I’ve seen firsthand how financial and operational excellence can accelerate innovation, and that’s the edge I see in Contentstack,” said Leslie. “But what ultimately drew me to Contentstack was the caliber of the team and its mission to modernize digital experiences and empower people to do their best work. I look forward to working alongside the team and playing an integral role in shaping that future.”

Leslie most recently served as CFO at CAIS, an alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. As CFO of Affinity, an enterprise CRM platform, she led the company through rapid growth and operational maturity. Her earlier career accomplishments include experience at E*TRADE Financial in various leadership positions within brokerage finance and five years at Instinet, where she managed financial planningand analysis functions supporting its IPO.

Leslie also serves on the Board of Directors of Women in Innovation, a nonprofit empowering women as innovators and changemakers, as the treasurer and chair of the audit and finance committee.

Advertisment

The hire follows a fast-paced start to Contentstack’s fiscal year, with the acquisition of Lytics, a real-time Customer Data platform, to accelerate its position as a DXP leader.