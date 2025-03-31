Contentstack Recognized as a Leader in Forrester Wave CMS, Q1 2025

Advertisment

Contentstack, the headless CMS pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. March 2025 report, “The Forrester Wave: Content Management Systems (CMS), Q1 2025.” The report evaluates 13 top CMS providers on 19 criteria for current offering and strategy. Contentstack is the only pure headless provider named as a Leader.

The report states, “Contentstack is a best fit for enterprises looking to balance features that matter to marketing and technology teams in an enterprise-grade solution that is composed of multiple software vendors, not a single vendor’s platform.”

A Validation of Contentstack’s Vision

"For us, this validates what we’ve always known: modern brands need powerful tools that give them the freedom to build digital experiences on their terms, without the constraints of monolithic suites,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “That’s exactly why we built our headless CMS in the first place and evolved it into the platform it is today. We believe our ability to deliver what brands need is why we’re the only modern CMS recognized as a leader in the report today."

Advancing AI and Personalization

In 2024, Contentstack introduced premium capabilities to enable real-time personalization at scale, including a no-fail AI guarantee. The report highlights Contentstack’s strength in integrating with third-party software solutions, making it easier to implement a new CMS with a strong visual editor. Built-in features like audience analytics and the new personalization product empower brands to deliver impactful digital experiences.

Leading in Key Areas

Contentstack earned the highest possible scores in the following criteria:

Digital experience aggregation and preview

Audience analytics

Experience experimentation and personalization

Backend extensibility – APIs and connectors

Innovation

Engineering Excellence and Global Impact

Vasu Kothamasu, General Manager and Head of Engineering at Contentstack, emphasized the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of modern CMS technology. “Our recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ report reinforces our dedication to engineering a platform that seamlessly integrates with best-in-class technologies while delivering unparalleled performance, flexibility, and scalability. Whether powering enterprise-grade digital experiences or supporting global brands such as Asics, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Walmart, and Alaska Airlines, this recognition also highlights the strength of our India-based engineering—proving that world-class innovation made in India can shape global success stories.”

The report also includes feedback from customers. One customer stated, “Contentstack seem to have their finger on the pulse of what customers need next, including their recent acquisition of a CDP company.”

Expanding the Future with Contentstack EDGE

Earlier this year, Contentstack acquired Lytics, a pioneer in real-time customer data platforms (CDP). The integration of content and data led to the launch of Contentstack EDGE, the world’s first adaptive digital experience platform built for the AI era.

"We're in an AI-first world, and brands need to leave the old ways of marketing behind or face irrelevance," said Gurdeep Dhillon, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentstack. "At Contentstack, we help brands master this shift every day with a headless CMS built for the future of digital. We're excited to see the market recognize our commitment to our customers and our track record of innovation."