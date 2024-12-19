Blinkit Appoints Vipin Kapooria as CFO to Drive Quick Commerce Growth

Zomato-owned Blinkit has appointed Vipin Kapooria, former vice-president of business finance at Flipkart, as its chief financial officer (CFO). This marks the company’s first full-time CFO appointment in two years, following Amit Sachdeva's departure in 2022. Kapooria will collaborate closely with Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa and Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal to drive the financial strategies of the company.

Kapooria’s Extensive Experience

A chartered accountant with over 16 years of experience, Kapooria has an impressive track record. He spent more than seven years at Flipkart, rising to the top ranks, and has also worked with OYO and Yum! Restaurants, which operates popular brands like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC in India. His expertise in managing finances for high-growth companies positions him well to help Blinkit scale its operations and achieve its ambitious goals.

This appointment is pivotal for Blinkit. Earlier this year, Zomato labeled Blinkit its most important business division, predicting it would surpass Zomato’s core food delivery vertical in scale and significance. The quick commerce platform is also diversifying, recently launching Bistro, a standalone app offering 10-minute food deliveries to rival Zepto Cafe and Swiggy’s Instacafe.

Quick Commerce’s Talent Race

Blinkit’s decision to onboard Kapooria highlights a growing trend among quick commerce startups like Zepto and Swiggy, which are recruiting top talent from e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon. These companies bring a wealth of expertise from their long-standing operations in India’s e-commerce ecosystem.

Recruitment consultant Anshul Lodha previously noted that Amazon and Flipkart are rich hunting grounds for talent, with Flipkart excelling in warehouse and backend operations, and Amazon leading in ad campaigns and search expertise. Blinkit itself had to revise its zero-notice-period policy after losing key employees to rivals offering better packages.

Kapooria’s addition to Blinkit’s leadership team signals the company’s intent to strengthen its position in the competitive quick commerce market. As the industry continues to evolve, Blinkit is betting on its strategic hires and innovative offerings to stay ahead.

