Binny Bansal Exits PhonePe Board After Long Association

After nearly eight years of association, Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, has stepped down from the board of PhonePe. This move comes 10 months after he resigned from Flipkart’s board, citing a conflict of interest tied to his new venture, OppDoor.

Bansal joined the PhonePe board in 2016 when Flipkart acquired the fintech company. Reflecting on his contributions, PhonePe’s CEO and founder, Sameer Nigam, said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Binny Bansal for being one of PhonePe’s earliest and staunchest supporters. His active engagement, strategic guidance, and personal mentorship have profoundly enriched our discussions.”

The separation of Flipkart and PhonePe as independent entities in 2022 was a landmark event, allowing both to chart their paths in their respective markets.

Leadership Strengthened with New Appointment

To bolster its leadership, PhonePe has appointed Manish Sabharwal, vice-chairman of Teamlease Services, as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Sabharwal will oversee critical aspects like financial reporting and risk management.

Nigam highlighted Sabharwal’s expertise, saying, “His incredible depth of understanding of India’s macroeconomy and leadership in shaping education and employment policies will be invaluable as we progress towards a shared vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Sabharwal, a seasoned leader, has previously served on the RBI board and is part of the Advisory Board for the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

This development comes as PhonePe continues to solidify its presence in India following its reverse flip from Singapore in 2023.

