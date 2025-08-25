Wastelink Gets $3M to Expand AI-Enabled Sustainable Feed Platform

Wastelink, a pioneer in technology-led food upcycling, is solving one of the animal feed industry’s most persistent challenges: volatile supply and unstable prices. By transforming food surplus into standardised, high-quality feed ingredients, Wastelink, a brand of Forplanet Ingredients, delivers the nutrient consistency and supply security needed to build resilience across animal feed supply chains.

The company has raised INR 27 crores (USD 3 million) in a Series A funding round from Avaana Capital, a leading technology fund that invests in transformative technologies across critical sectors to accelerate economic growth, long-term resilience, and global competitiveness.

Animal feed production remains heavily reliant on maize and soya—commodities increasingly exposed to price swings, climate risks, and nutritional inconsistency. This volatility destabilises feed manufacturers and farmers alike. Wastelink offers a breakthrough alternative: its proprietary AI-enabled formulation and logistics platform transforms food surplus into ECOMIX™, a traceable, performance-tested feed ingredient. ECOMIX delivers consistent nutrition while insulating against commodity-driven price shocks, and is already trusted by leading food producers and feed manufacturers.

Since inception, Wastelink has upcycled more than 35,000 tons of FMCG surplus into feed ingredients. Each year, ECOMIX™ supports 38,500+ animals, improving milk yields by up to 15% while giving manufacturers a dependable, price-stable input.

Voices of Founders and Investors

"Animal feed is the backbone of our food system, yet it suffers from chronic volatility in quality and price,” said Saket, Founder and CEO of Wastelink. “We’re addressing this by delivering consistent, traceable, and cost-stable nutrition at scale. This fundraise powers our nationwide expansion and strengthens our R&D and technology to build a category-defining company that ensures resilience for feed manufacturers, farmers, and the broader food chain.”

Krishnan, Co-Founder of Wastelink, added, "Our approach combines science, technology, and circularity to create a reliable feed input the industry can trust. Redirecting food surplus is the mechanism—but the outcome is resilience in animal nutrition that benefits farmers, businesses, and the planet."

Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital, said: “Wastelink is reimagining animal feed by solving two critical challenges—nutrient inconsistency and price volatility. By redirecting food surplus into standardised, traceable inputs, their platform solves for supply chain resilience. This is the kind of breakthrough innovation India can pioneer to build future-ready food systems for the world.”