Zypp Electric powers India's quick commerce revolution

Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-as-a-service platform, has achieved a monumental milestone in its mission to revolutionise quick commerce through sustainable emission-free logistics.

Over the past year, the company has completed more than 20.5 million zero-emission deliveries, setting a new benchmark in eco-friendly logistics and reaffirming its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery. Zypp caters to almost 15-20% of all quick commerce orders delivered in the Delhi-NCR region.

The quick commerce market in India is the new gold rush valued at approximately $60 to $70 billion. This sector, which focuses on ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials, is projected to grow substantially, with estimates suggesting it could reach between $25 billion and $55 billion by 2030.

Enablers like Zypp Electric are emerging as shovel makers enabling the quick commerce boom by sourcing new quality delivery partners, reducing churn for businesses, bringing quality & predictability in the delivery patterns and also decarbonizing last mile deliveries for businesses.

Through strategic partnerships with quick commerce giants such as Zepto, Blinkit, Big Basket Now, and Instamart, Zypp Electric has contributed to a massive reduction of 2.5 Million Kgs of carbon emissions. With Zepto, the company has completed approximately 10.4 million deliveries, reducing carbon emissions by 11.95 lakh kg. Blinkit followed closely, achieving 7.19 million deliveries and cutting emissions by 8.29 lakh kg. Similarly, BBNow accounted for 2.76 million deliveries, resulting in a reduction of 4.22 lakh kg of carbon, while Instamart which recently started with Zypp, did 2.15 lakh deliveries, further lowering emissions by over 72,251 kg.

The company is dedicated to transforming urban logistics through the adoption of electric vehicles and impacting the lives of delivery partners earning through its platform. In a recent festive season, top earners of Zypp Delivery Pilots have earned nearly ₹99,949 per month which shows the immense potential it has to offer to not just quick commerce but also the gig-economy.

A significant milestone in Zypp Electric's quest for zero emissions is approaching as the company prepares to deliver its 21st million. To commemorate this milestone, Co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta and the entire management team will personally deliver the 21st millionth delivery, highlighting India's increasing demand for electric, carbon-free deliveries. It reaffirms the company's dedication to sustainability and conveys a strong statement about the potential of electric delivery in India.