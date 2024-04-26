WIKA India showcases future-ready solutions @ChemExpo India 24

WIKA India showcased its technologically advanced and revolutionary solutions for the oil & gas, petrochemicals, and other industries during ChemExpo India 2024. The exhibition was held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai for two days i.e., April 24th and 25th, 2024. WIKA India’s cutting-edge solutions are capable of having a greater impact on both CapEx & OpEx of various industrial applications.

During the exhibition, WIKA India showcased a wide range of products, such as T38 Transmitter, SKID, TC83, Diaphragm seals, flow elements like V-Con, Venturi, nozzle flow, manifolds, as well as products from pressure, temperature, level and calibration categories.

The Indian chemical industry, ranked sixth globally, continues to witness robust growth, driven by increasing investments and government initiatives to boost local manufacturing. WIKA India's participation in the event underscores its commitment to support this growth and development of the chemical industry in India.

Gaurav Bawa, Senior VP, WIKA India said:“At WIKA, we are dedicated to engineering solutions with enduring impacts. WIKA India's strategic focus is on introducing and implementing technologically advanced precise solutions for sectors like oil & gas and petrochemicals. Our continued R&D based on industrial insights ensure contribution to optimal plant performance while addressing the long term sustainability commitment that each of the sectors have for India.

"At the exhibition, we have showcased a range of precision instrumentation, tailored to current and future industry needs. While WIKA offers bespoke consultations and design thinking with sector-specific requirements, our participation in ChemExpo India further accentuates WIKA's expertise and reliability, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality solutions."

ChemExpo India 2024 promises to be a vital platform for industry stakeholders to explore the latest innovations, technologies, and trends shaping the future of the chemical industry in India while exchange insights, and foster collaborations