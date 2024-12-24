WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for These Android Phones in 2025

WhatsApp, The most widely used messaging program in the world is owned by Meta and has grown to be an essential tool for international communication. For billions of users, the app provides countless services, ranging from texting and media sharing to making calls. However, older devices find it difficult to meet the increasing demands as technology advances and WhatsApp adds more sophisticated capabilities. Because of this, Meta declared that WhatsApp would permanently cease to function on a few Android smartphones, especially those that are running older versions of the Android operating system, on January 1, 2025.

Advertisment

If you are still using one of these older devices, it is crucial to know whether your phone is on the list and prepare accordingly to avoid losing access to WhatsApp. In this article, we will explore the smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp and what steps you can take to ensure your data remains safe.

Why Is WhatsApp Ending Support for Older Android Phones?

As smartphones advance in processing power and operating system features, apps like WhatsApp require more robust hardware and up-to-date software to function smoothly. WhatsApp’s evolving features, including AI-powered tools and high-quality media sharing, demand modern operating systems and hardware that older phones simply cannot support. As a result, Meta has made the difficult decision to drop support for devices running Android KitKat (Android 4.4) or earlier versions.

Advertisment

This is part of a broader trend in the tech industry, where app developers must make difficult choices to balance performance and compatibility. The latest features and security updates often become unavailable for outdated devices, leading to gradual obsolescence. WhatsApp, like many apps, faces a similar challenge.

Affected Devices: Full List of Smartphones

The list of smartphones that will lose WhatsApp support includes some iconic devices from brands like Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony, many of which are over a decade old. If you're still using one of these devices, it will be time to upgrade soon.

Advertisment

Here’s a complete list of Android smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp from January 1, 2025:

Samsung:

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Advertisment

Motorola:

Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E (2014)

HTC:

Advertisment

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

Optimus G

Nexus 4

LG:

G2 Mini

L90

Advertisment

Sony:

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

If you own any of these smartphones, it is important to back up your WhatsApp data to avoid losing messages and media when WhatsApp ceases to function on your device.

Advertisment

What Should You Do If Your Phone Is on the List?

If your smartphone is listed above, don’t panic. You can take the following steps to preserve your WhatsApp data and ensure a smooth transition:

Back Up Your WhatsApp Data:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Tap on Back Up to Google Drive and choose a backup frequency (daily, weekly, or monthly).

Tap Back Up to begin the process.

This will ensure all your chats and media files are saved to the cloud.

Upgrade Your Device:

Consider upgrading to a newer smartphone that meets WhatsApp’s requirements. This will ensure you don’t miss out on new features and stay compatible with future updates.

With a new device, you can restore your backup and continue using WhatsApp seamlessly.

Transfer Data to New Device:

Once you've upgraded your phone, use the Google Drive backup to restore all your WhatsApp data on the new device.

Simply log into WhatsApp with the same phone number

Also Read: