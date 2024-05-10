Tredence Elevates Munjay Singh to Chief Operating Officer

Tredence is headed in the right direction with the appointment of Munjay Singh as Chief Operating Officer. With a focus on enhancing customer experience and operational effectiveness, Munjay held senior leadership roles in global technology consulting and product companies, accumulating a wealth of experience. Tredence's operational expertise and strategic vision will propel both his organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Munjay's appointment comes after a successful season for Tredence, which saw the company raise over $205 million from private equity firms, enter new markets and verticals, introduce the ATOM.AI ecosystem, and create a platform for GenAI as a service. Tredence has experienced four times growth between 2020 and 2024, with a 40% growth in 2023, thanks to innovation and co-creation with clients.

"I am thrilled to join Tredence and amplify its ability to help enterprise clients modernize data ecosystems and solve last-mile AI challenges. Our suite of 100+ AI/ML accelerators delivers unprecedented value to clients, providing a wide array of solutions to boost decision-making and unlock new opportunities. Additionally, our verticalization strategy, expert practices, and extensive partner network enable us to solve increasingly complex industry challenges and tailor our capabilities to client needs," said Munjay Singh, COO of Tredence.

“Tredence collaborates with more than forty Fortune 500 companies to help them uncover opportunities in marketing, customer experience, supply chain, and other functions. We have developed verticalized collections of AI and data accelerators that our clients have implemented to achieve tangible business improvements within weeks. Under Munjay's leadership and strategic guidance, we aim to propel this vision forward, driving innovation and operational excellence across our business functions and practices, and achieving new levels of success," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and co-founder of Tredence.