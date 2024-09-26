SMART Technologies Targets Indian Market for Educational Transformation

SMART Technologies, headquartered in Canada with a global presence, is placing a significant bet on the Indian market, to provide an immersive learning experience for the Indian education sector. The company, a global leader in interactive technology, offers interactive displays and software designed to bring learning to life and foster greater student engagement in the classroom.

New Innovative Products

The company has introduced two innovative interactive display solutions, the MX and GX series, specifically designed to boost classroom engagement, simplify teaching workflows, and minimize time spent on managing technology. These displays equip educators with user-friendly tools that enhance learning, while also providing strong support to tech teams with low maintenance requirements.

Moreover, SMART is working with one of India’s largest Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) partners, who have proven their ability to meet the company's exacting quality standards in producing Interactive Flat Panels. This local manufacturing initiative represents a significant step toward optimizing supply chains, increasing efficiency, and contributing to economic growth in the region.

Providing Educational Outcomes

Speaking exclusive to CIOL, Nicholas Svensson, President & CEO, SMART Technologies, said, "Our focus is on improving educational outcomes and supporting blended learning through our solutions. We collaborate with like-minded institutions to help them turn their visions into reality. Our clients went through a inflection point when COVID stuck and they realized the importance of digital technologies. Today many educational institutions have become more tech-savvy, and we position ourselves strategically to help them deliver cutting-edge pedagogy that gives them a lead in offering state-of-the-art learning experiences."

Making a Holistic Assessment

How does the company offer better educational outcomes? Svensson explains, “Despite the large amount of money spent on education technology, the question remains: are we truly improving educational outcomes? Unfortunately, the answer on average is no—educational outcomes have largely remained flat. We are changing it.”

“In response to this, we developed what we call the 'Education Technology Assessment Tool.' This tool is a survey that doesn’t provide a direct solution but helps identify where to focus in order to solve the problem. It examines around 25 different aspects and asks specific questions, not only about what’s happening in various areas but also includes input from all relevant stakeholders—parents, teachers, IT administrators, supervisors, and even policymakers. By gathering survey results from all these groups, we create a framework for comparing results. When difference in opinion appear, these groups can come together to address the issues and find solutions. The tool also provides insights into which types of technology are working effectively, offering a broader perspective on educational improvements,” adds Svensson.

Plans for India

Discussing the company's potential in India, Svensson says, “Our promise is to help teachers, students, and education leaders create meaningful connections, and we’re thrilled to bring this promise and our leading products to millions of students and teachers in India. Needless to say, SMART is here to stay, and we look forward to working with schools and organizations across the country.”

Ruben Cammaerts, VP International, SMART Technologies, says, “We are increasing our investment in India because we see immense potential here. We already have a growth strategy and processes in place, and we're focusing on key areas like localization, manufacturing, and content. These are critical for success in this region, and we're taking an aggressive approach on all fronts."

Highlighting the transformative impact of its technology, SMART Technologies has recognized Sense Kaleidoscope Bengaluru as one of its SMART Exemplary Schools. Known for its outstanding use of technology, Sense Kaleidoscope is now part of a global community of just 35 schools. It is the third school in India to receive this prestigious honour and the only one focused specifically on students with autism. With the help of SMART technology, the school is bridging the gap between students and teachers, making education more accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for everyone involved.