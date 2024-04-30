Schneider Electric Names Anshum Jain as Vice President of Global Supply Chain in India

Schneider Electric, the big player in upgrading how energy is managed and automated, just brought on Anshum Jain as their new Vice President of Global Supply Chain in India. Anshum's main gig will be boosting the performance of the supply chain scene in India, and he's all about beefing up the country's supply chain game while making sure it jives well with everything else. He's joining a supply chain squad that's all about strengthening the supply chain scene in India to keep up with the country's growth plans, whether it's at home or abroad.

Anshum's got some impressive creds. He graduated from NIT Nagpur, specializing in mechanical engineering, then went on to get his Master’s in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He topped it off with an MBA from Wayne State University. With 27 years under his belt, he's seen it all in the manufacturing, operations, and supply chain world, both in India and beyond. Before Schneider Electric, he was the big shot Chief Operating Officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. And he's not new to the game either; he's worked with big names like Bosch (India), Cummins (US), MTU Detroit Diesel (US), and Terex (India). Plus, he spent a solid seven years as the COO at John Deere (India).

Welcoming Anshum to the company, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric, Greater India, expressed, "I am pleased to welcome Anshum to Schneider Electric India as our new VP of Global Supply Chain. Anshum brings extensive knowledge in the domain and will play a key role in driving our growth strategy in India and across the globe. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, deliver sustainable solutions, and provide exceptional value to our customers. India is one of the 4 global hubs for Schneider Electric for Manufacturing, People, R&D, and Innovation. We are steadfast in our commitment to 'Make in India' for India and the globe, making the country a global hub for exports."

Sharing his thoughts on joining Schneider Electric, Mr. Anshum Jain, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Greater India said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Schneider Electric, a company that is incredibly passionate about innovation and sustainability. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here and to apply my experience to enhance supply chain practices, help the division achieve its strategic goals, and further solidify its position as a global leader.”