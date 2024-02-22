Pure Storage Welcomes Fredy Cheung as Area Vice President for Asia

Fredy Cheung has been appointed as the Area Vice President for Asia, which includes Korea, Greater China, India, and ASEAN, according to a statement from Pure Storage. Based in Hong Kong, Cheung will oversee sales operations for Pure Storage in the area. He will collaborate closely with the company's expanding clientele to leverage the inventive and eco-friendly all-flash solutions that Pure Storage offers as a service for commercial gain.

Industry significance:

Artificial intelligence (AI), data center modernization, environmental sustainability, and data protection are some of the biggest issues facing organizations in Asia and driving growth in the storage market.

According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker 2023 Q3 Forecast (December 2023 Release), the external OEM storage market in Asia (Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, People’s Republic of China, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand) is expected to grow from US$9.4 billion in 2024 to US$10.9 billion in 2027.

IDC’s data also showed Pure Storage registering the fastest year-on-year growth of 46.6% in calendar Q3 last year across those same markets.

Cheung’s long experience helping customers in the region solve their business challenges with technology will be critical as Pure Storage builds on its growth momentum in the region.

Cheung joins Pure Storage with over 20 years in leadership roles in technology companies such as Cisco and 3Com covering most parts of Asia. His strong track record in building high-performing teams, guiding end-user organizations on their digital transformation journeys, and nurturing highly motivated channel partners have earned him wide respect in the industry.

Executive Insight:

“I’m delighted to welcome Fredy to Pure Storage’s senior leadership team in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. He’s a proven leader in the region’s technology space and will help us take our growth in Asia to the next level. Pure Storage is the only enterprise storage vendor today that can deliver environmentally sustainable true all-flash storage solutions for every workload across the entire range of the price and performance spectrum. This is a unique position to be in and I can’t think of a better leader than Fredy to help us take this message to organization Asia. ”– Nathan Hall, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Pure Storage

“The Asia region has tremendous potential for growth with many organisations investing in technologies to transform their businesses. I’m excited to take on this challenge of bringing Pure Storage’s cutting-edge all-flash solutions to these enterprises and help them through priorities such as AI, environmental sustainability, data center modernization, and data protection.” — Fredy Cheung, Area Vice President, Asia, Pure Storage

“Though the external storage market decelerated, showing slowness in 2023, IDC remains confident to see a rebound in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and ANZ) in the next 12 to 24 months. Enterprises are gearing up their digital efforts to survive in today’s increasingly competitive market landscape resulting in ever-escalating growth of data and greater needs for data protection boosting demand for agile and resilient storage infrastructure.” — Cynthia Ho, Associate Research Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC Asia Pacific.