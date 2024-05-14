Netweb Technologies Commences Operations at Newly Established Facility in Faridabad

Netweb Technologies recently started commercial production at its brand-new, cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Faridabad, India. This facility is outfitted to create cutting-edge computing products like printed circuit boards (PCBs), surface mounting on PCBs, and entire systems that come with the newest chipsets from partners like AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. The facility hopes to generate a revenue of INR 2,000 crore with an initial investment of INR 35 crore and no further capital outlay. This facility, which is situated in Faridabad, Haryana, represents Netweb's calculated entry into the high-performance computing space. It focuses on flagship end-to-end solutions, which comprise servers, storage, and switches.

Advertisment

Pioneering Technological Advancements:

With state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities such as PCB design and SMT lines customised for high-end servers, storage units, and switches, Netweb demonstrates its commitment to driving technological advancements in India. Working with industry titans like AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel, Netweb is dedicated to building cutting-edge computer systems as part of the "Make in India" campaign, catering to a variety of industry verticals.

Enhancing Global Reach and Specialized Offerings:

Advertisment

With this new location, Netweb is better positioned to meet the needs of AI workloads, compute data centres, private cloud solutions, critical and high-performance computing architectures, and AI workloads. It also expands its market reach into new industry sectors.

Additionally, Netweb is prepared to export to other countries, concentrating on Europe, the Middle East, and a few US states, and aiming to provide high-performance computing solutions like Nvidia's Grace Hopper-based systems.

Government Approval and Exceeding Expectations:

Advertisment

Netweb Technologies has received approval for its IT hardware, networking, and telecom production-linked incentive programme by the government. Lodha claims that the company surpassed the objectives in the first year of the PLI for IT Hardware and is predicted to do so in the first year of the PLI plan revision.

Sanjay Lodha, the CMD of Netweb Technologies, highlighted, "This facility serves as a testament to the vast potential of Indian technology and our unwavering dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative. It sets the stage for the design, development, and manufacturing of increasingly advanced products within India, thereby elevating the country's stature in the global technology landscape. With the establishment of this new facility, India's capability to deliver comprehensive data center computing solutions, spanning from conceptualization to final product delivery, will experience a significant boost."

He also said " We've partnered with NVIDIA for a super chip, indicating significant demand, both domestically and internationally. Export operations have commenced, focusing on our high-end computing products.

However, these are service-oriented products, necessitating infrastructure in target countries. Despite this, we're seeing considerable interest, with exports set to begin this year. Primarily, Europe, the Middle East, and potentially parts of the US will be our key markets for higher-computing products.