My Eicher App Connects 275,000 Vehicles, Hitting Major Milestone

Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, is leading the way in offering a fully connected ecosystem to its customers. Their innovative approach includes 100% connected vehicles, an industry-first uptime center, and a next-generation fleet management app called My Eicher. This service has been successfully utilized by 1,15,000 customers across India, connecting over 2,75,000 trucks and buses to Eicher's Uptime center.

Comprehensive Fleet Management with MyEicher App

With three key functions—enhanced fleet management support, superior uptime assistance, and smart fleet solutions—the award-winning MyEicher app serves as a centralized platform for addressing customer needs throughout their vehicle ownership journey. Key services include in-depth fleet health assessments, efficient fuel management, comprehensive fleet insights, superior aftermarket services, and systematic trip management services.

Key Benefits of the MyEicher App:

Fleet Tracking: The app offers comprehensive tracking features to enhance your vehicle management through three key feature including live tracking, tracing the past trips and geo fencing.

Comprehensive Vehicle Management:

Live Tracking: Monitor your vehicle's live location and track critical parameters such as the odometer, fuel levels, DEF, and fuel efficiency (FE).

Tracing Past Trips: Access historical trip data for detailed analysis and management.

Geofencing: Set up virtual boundaries and receive notifications for specific areas.

Real-Time Monitoring:

Live Vehicle Cluster: Provides a dashboard view for real-time monitoring of multiple vehicles.

Location Sharing: Share the current and live locations of vehicles.

Custom Point-of-Interest (POI) and Routes:

POI Creation: My Eicher users can create custom POIs and routes tailored to their business needs.

Automated Reports: After setting up POIs and routes, receive automated reports and insights, including fuel efficiency, vehicle utilization, and stoppage reports.

Aftermarket service: Users can effortlessly book service, report breakdowns (automatically fetching the location for connected vehicles), and stay informed about the real-time status of their vehicle repairs.

Uptime Management:

24x7 Fleet Monitoring: Eicher's industry-first Uptime Centre tracks all connected vehicles around the clock to ensure excellent fleet health, monitoring driving conditions and vehicle status.

AI and ML-Powered Predictive Diagnostics:

Damage Detection: Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Eicher experts can detect potential vehicle damage while the vehicle is in operation.

Alerts and Notifications: Customers are alerted through calls and predictive uptime alerts via the My Eicher App.

Detailed Fault Information:

Fault Nature: Customers receive detailed information about the nature of any detected faults.

Recommended Actions: Guidance is provided through videos and documents, detailing recommended actions for addressing issues.

Support Status: Customers can track the status of their support issues.

Live Vehicle Cluster: View the live vehicle cluster in real time to monitor the health and performance of your vehicles.

Fuel Management: Fuel cost is the largest expense for any fleet operations. Hence, monitoring and optimizing fuel expenses is critical for every transport business. The Fuel Management feature of My Eicher allows customers to keep track of all fuel refill and drain (pilferage) events (if any) and any other adblue fill events for their fleet. Customers can get the time, location, and quantity of all fuel added or drained for better transparency and reduced manual dependency.

Fleet Insights: Fleet Insights allows users to monitor more than 50 parameters across Vehicle Utilization, Fuel, Safety & Driving Behaviour. It offers actionable insights through which customers can analyze and benchmark the performance of their vehicles as well as the drivers. The insights further help in generating custom reports, comparing vehicle performance, scheduling email deliveries, and setting alerts for fuel, uptime, and driving behavior.

Connected EV services: To monitor the charging patterns and track EV vehicle performance,

My Eicher has a Charging Management module which contains Charging Summary, Charge & Discharge graphs along with reports consisting of EV parameters. The customers can also check COz emissions and equivalent diesel savings achieved by their EV vehicles.

Value-added service: Value-added services include other services where the customers can exchange and buy used trucks via Eicher Sure as well as locating nearby touchpoints such as dealers, workshops, etc. The Knowledge Center offers useful information regarding the vehicle, maintenance, etc.

Marketplace: Explore Smart Solutions such as Vehicle Immobilizer, AlS-140, School Bus Solution, GPS telematics for Pre BSVI vehicles, Mining Solutions, and Reefervan. The Marketplace also lets the customer utilize Eicher e-Shoppe for parts and accessories.

Ensuring Maximum Uptime in the Commercial Vehicle Industry

In the commercial vehicle and logistics industry, there's a saying: "Earnings only happen when the wheels are turning." Understanding the critical importance of vehicle uptime, Eicher Trucks and Buses became the first in India to introduce a 100% connected range of trucks and buses. This innovation is supported by an industry-leading 24X7X365 Uptime Center and a network of Uptime Certified workshops. Currently, 2,75,000 Eicher trucks and buses are monitored around the clock and are backed by nearly 1,000 service points and thousands of parts distribution outlets across the country.