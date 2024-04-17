Motorola Solutions Teams Up with Arya Omnitalk to Enhance Professional Radio Offerings in India

Motorola Solutions and Arya Omnitalk have established an exclusive distribution agreement for professional and commercial radios in India.

Three business divisions are run by Arya Omnitalk: Toll and Highway Traffic Management Systems (HTMS), GPS-based Fleet Tracking and Management Solutions, and Shared Mobile Radio Services (SMR). Through a recent partnership, Arya Omnitalk has maintained its distribution of Wave PTX and related services while also obtaining exclusive rights to distribute Motorola Solutions' MOTOTRBO Portfolio of products.

Arya Omnitalk is a well-known supplier of PMRTS (Public Mobile Radio Trunking Services), CMRTS (Captive Mobile Radio Trunking Services), and broadband push-to-talk devices. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Bharuch, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Jaipur are among the 18 cities in which Arya Omnitalk is licenced to operate.

Features:

These radios are designed specifically to help organisations navigate the fast-moving waters of the modern business world. They make it possible for teams to communicate instantly and in real time, which improves coordination in hectic environments. With their cross-platform compatibility, they work flawlessly on a variety of platforms and devices, enabling easy communication between various teams and devices inside the business. Dispersed teams are connected by these radios, which easily integrate with tools and communication systems already in place to improve connectivity and expedite procedures throughout the entire organisation.

Reliable Communication:

Dependable communication is necessary for safe operations. In fields where discretion is crucial, these radios guarantee quick and secure communication for everything from emergency responses to important decisions. serving a variety of industries, including manufacturing, security, and municipal corporations.

