Greaves Electric Mobility Names K. Vijaya Kumar as Executive Director and CEO

K Vijaya Kumar has been appointed as the new Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), a branch of Greaves Cotton Limited that specialises in electric mobility. In his new role, Vijaya will be in charge of leading the company's efforts in dealer distribution, product development, and market expansion, among other crucial areas.

Vijaya Kumar, who has over thirty years of experience in the mobility sector, was previously the CEO and Managing Director of SAR Group's E-Mobility Business. In this capacity, he significantly contributed to the development and expansion of the electric vehicle industry.

His return to Greaves marks a significant milestone, having previously served as the President of the automotive business at Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL). His career encompasses senior leadership roles at TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

"We extend a warm welcome to K Vijaya Kumar, the newly appointed Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd," stated Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited. "His established track record and experience in growing businesses will facilitate our progress in the electric mobility space."

Vijaya Kumar holds an MBA from the National University of Singapore.