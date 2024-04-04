GoMore Appoints Gaurav Mathur as Director of South Asia Operations

GoMore has opened a localised services office in India and named industry veteran Mr Gaurav Mathur as Director of South Asia Operations. In this capacity, Gaurav will lead and direct the business's expansion into new markets and strengthen its reputation in India.

With his extensive background in market development and deep understanding of the industry, Gaurav Mathur provides valuable insights into consumer preferences and industry trends in the Indian market. Before joining GoMore, Gaurav held executive roles in a variety of consumer technology and retail organisations, including Tata AIG, Genius (KYE Systems Corp.), Rivacase (Germany), Wipro Technology, Lexar Co. Limited, and Transcend Information. Using proactive measures like dealer engagement programmes, product line rationalisation, restructuring, strategic channel planning, and customer loyalty initiatives, he successfully penetrated corporate/government and online platforms, especially for Transcend Information in South Asia, and significantly increased business. His arrival will greatly support GoMore's business growth, customer relationship management, and strategic planning in the Indian and South Asian markets.

Welcoming Gaurav, Dr. Guo Xinfu, CEO of GoMore, stated: "The Indian market is one of the most promising markets globally, being full of both opportunities and challenges. We believe that with Gaurav Mathur on board, GoMore will achieve remarkable success in the Indian market."

Full of enthusiasm and optimism, Mr. Gaurav Mathur observed: "I am deeply impressed by GoMore's outstanding strength in sports and health algorithm solutions. Since the wearable device market in India experienced significant growth in 2023, reaching a historic high of 134.2 million units sold, I believe there is not only a strong demand for smart technology among Indian consumers but also a limitless prosperity and potential for the Indian wearable device market in the future. I am confident that with our joint efforts, GoMore will achieve brilliant success in the Indian market."

A leading provider of sports and health algorithm solutions, GoMore has raised its investment in the Indian market considerably. It has also taken advantage of its technical know-how and broad experience working with well-known Indian wearable device companies like Noise, helping them launch their smartwatches and rings with success.