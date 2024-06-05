Empowering MSMEs: Embracing AI for a Future-Ready Business Landscape

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of many economies, significantly contributing to employment, innovation, and economic growth. However, these businesses often encounter challenges like limited resources, market access, and technology adoption. Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative tool, enhancing efficiency, fostering collaboration, and preparing MSMEs for future challenges.

This article delves into how AI is empowering MSMEs across various sectors, creating a future-ready, collaborative business landscape. We've gathered insights from experts in different fields—read the detailed article here.

1. ZaibaSarang, Co-founder of iThink Logistics

“The logistics sector, a backbone of global trade, is witnessing a transformation driven by technology. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are at the forefront of this change, leveraging AI to create a more collaborative and future-ready business landscape.AI empowers MSMEs by optimizing supply chain operations, from inventory management to last-mile delivery. Predictive analytics help these businesses forecast demand accurately, reducing wastage and ensuring timely delivery. This technological edge enables MSMEs to compete with larger players, enhancing their market presence.

Collaboration is another critical aspect where AI plays a significant role. By integrating AI-driven platforms, MSMEs can seamlessly connect with suppliers, distributors, and customers. This connectivity fosters a cohesive ecosystem where information flows efficiently, and decision-making becomes more data-driven. For instance, real-time tracking systems powered by AI provide transparency and accountability, ensuring that all stakeholders are on the same page.AI also brings about cost efficiencies. Automation of routine tasks such as sorting, packaging, and route optimization reduces labor costs and minimizes errors. For MSMEs operating on tight budgets, these savings can be redirected towards growth initiatives and innovation.

At iThink Logistics, we are committed to empowering MSMEs by providing AI-enabled solutions tailored to their unique needs. By embracing AI, MSMEs are not only enhancing their operational efficiency but also paving the way for a more resilient and adaptive logistics sector. The future of logistics lies in this symbiotic relationship between technology and MSMEs, driving progress and creating new opportunities for all.

2. Murali Krishna, Principal at Spyre VC, India's 1st PropTech fund for real-estate startups



"The integration of Artificial Intelligence in the PropTech sector is transforming how MSMEs operate, allowing them to compete with larger corporations. AI-driven solutions offer these businesses tools to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and make smarter decisions based on data. This technological leap is creating a collaborative and forward-thinking business environment.



Startups in the PropTech sector are leading this change. For instance, Square Yards and NoBroker are using AI to offer innovative real estate solutions. Square Yards utilizes AI algorithms to provide personalized property recommendations, making property searches easier and more efficient for customers. Meanwhile, NoBroker uses AI to cut out brokerage fees, directly connecting property owners with potential tenants or buyers, simplifying the rental and sales processes.



In India, startups like Qdesq and 75F are making notable progress. Qdesq leverages AI to optimize workspace utilization and manage office spaces better, meeting the growing demand for flexible work environments. 75F uses AI to enhance building automation, boosting energy efficiency and reducing operational costs.



These examples show how AI is empowering MSMEs in the PropTech sector, enabling them to innovate and succeed in a competitive market. By embracing AI, these enterprises are improving their efficiency and contributing to a more sustainable and advanced business ecosystem."

3. Akash Gupta Co-founder & CEO of Zypp Electric

At Zypp Electric, we firmly believe that embracing AI and technology is key to empowering MSMEs in logistics and creating a collaborative, future-ready enterprise. Our data shows that solution the use of AI can increase MSME productivity by a significant rate and operating cost benefit with strategic efficiency and demand. Forecasting and fleet management enable MSMEs to streamline operations, reduce waste and provide prompt and reliable service to their customers.



However, the real power comes when MSMEs collaborate and share data through secure AI-powered platforms. This allows them to collectively gain powerful insights, predict trends, and make intelligent decisions. Zypp is committed to building this collaborative AI ecosystem to help MSMEs thrive in an increasingly competitive export market. By harnessing technological potential and working together, we can unlock the full potential of India's exports and foster sustainable growth for all major industries.

4. Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship

The MSME sector serves as the backbone of India’s economy and contributes significantly to employment, boasting a workforce exceeding 120 million. However, as the industry grapples with the challenges posed by the emergence of AI and automation, there's a pressing need to integrate these technologies into business operations. AI can be used to assess future business demand, skill sets, job roles, and capacity building, providing invaluable insights for MSMEs to navigate this evolving landscape. A 2023 NASSCOM report highlights that approximately 60-65% of MSMEs are actively exploring the potential of AI, recognizing its transformative impact. Despite this recognition, hurdles remain, particularly concerning the affordability and accessibility of AI solutions, alongside the critical need for skilling and training.



In response to these challenges, government initiatives like the MSME Digitalization Scheme, NITI Aayog's AI for India strategy, along with the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Industries, are diligently working to bridge these gaps. According to the World Economic Forum, the AI evolution is expected to disrupt 85 million jobs globally while creating 97 million new job roles. Cultivating a skilled ecosystem becomes paramount in navigating this transformative landscape, ensuring a robust talent supply chain equipped to meet the demands of an AI-driven economy. We expect a diverse array of technology-based emerging roles, encompassing Data Scientists, AI and Machine Learning Engineers, Cybersecurity Experts, Cloud Computing Specialists, IoT Engineers, and more, to reshape the MSME landscape. Furthermore, as we forge ahead, building a skilled workforce capable of harnessing the potential of AI will be crucial for the sustained growth and prosperity of the MSME sector and the overall economy.



5. RoopakNaresh Gupta, Founder of mTap Corporation.

Empowering MSMEs through technology is pivotal in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. At mTap, we believe AI is the key to fostering collaboration and innovation across various sectors. By leveraging AI, MSMEs can streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities. Our digital business cards are revolutionizing networking for MSMEs, making it seamless and efficient. This innovation not only reduces costs but also ensures that connections are always up-to-date and easily accessible. As we embrace this digital transformation, we are committed to building a future-ready ecosystem where MSMEs thrive and drive the economy forward.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, embracing AI is crucial for empowering MSMEs, enabling them to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and foster collaboration across sectors. As highlighted by leaders in logistics, PropTech, and workforce development, AI-driven solutions help MSMEs compete with larger players, streamline processes, and drive innovation. The adoption of AI paves the way for a more efficient, resilient, and future-ready business landscape, ensuring sustainable growth and new opportunities for these vital enterprises.