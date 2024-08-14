Drone Destination: Leading India's Drone Revolution from Aviation

Drone Destination stands at the forefront of India's drone industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from certified drone pilot training to cutting-edge Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions. With its headquarters in New Delhi, Drone Destination is a trailblazer in commercial drone operations and training across various sectors, including agriculture and infrastructure. As the first drone company to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, it occupies a distinguished position within the industry. The company's training programs are industry benchmarks, meticulously designed to equip aspiring pilots with crucial skills in safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, alongside advanced flying maneuvers.

In parallel, Drone Destination specializes in DaaS, providing customized solutions tailored for applications such as agricultural spraying, aerial surveying, and asset inspection. Dedicated to driving innovation, Drone Destination not only enhances the capabilities of individuals and industries but also actively shapes the future landscape of drone technology through its comprehensive training and service offerings.

Alok Sharma, Chairman, Drone Destination, serves as the Chairman of Drone Destination. With a robust background in the aviation industry, He boasts over 24 years of leadership experience. His career spans prominent roles at esteemed organizations such as Air Sahara, Sahara India, and Air One Aviation.

In a conversation with Manisha Sharma, Assistant Editor at Ciol, Alok Sharma, Chairman of Drone Destination, shared insights about the company's vision and the range of services they offer, tagged under #EverythingDrones, and much more.

What is the initial idea behind the founding drone destination?

Venturing into the drone industry marked a new chapter for us, driven by the Government of India's decision to regulate and license drones. Despite our extensive experience in aviation, drones were an uncharted territory. However, the regulators were very open in receiving feedback and comments from industry and academia alike to develop a progressive drone policy. Our previous exposure to the manned space, and having prior understanding of the safety and complexities of aerial operations, found us actively participate in several think tanks and committees consisting of regulators, industry and institutions to help develop the future of drone regulations.

Being uniquely placed as the only drone group with prior Aviation experience led us to be among the first in India to receive licenses for drone manufacturing and pilot training. This milestone fueled the growth of our companies, Hubblefly and Drone Destination, in their respective manufacturing, training and services sectors.

A strategic decision to own all our drone designs, avoiding reliance on Chinese imports, has been instrumental. This independence not only protected us from supply chain disruptions but also resulted in drones better suited to Indian conditions. What began as an indigenization effort turned into a competitive edge, as our custom-designed drones outperformed imported ones.

Today, we are gearing towards improving the indigenisation content in our drones and gradually starting to manufacture our components, so our India-made drones can compete globally. Our journey from aviation to drones highlights the importance of innovation and adaptability in thriving industries.

Can you explain the concept of #EverythingDrones and how it encapsulates your company's mission?

Drone Destination embodies the ethos of "everything drones," addressing the market's need for a one-stop shop for all drone-related services. Key offerings in the upcoming year would be several products and services across the value chain of the Drone ecosystem including Drones, Batteries & Components, Drone Services, Drone Education and Skilling, Drone Repair and Maintenance, and Drone Sports.

We believe that currently Drones being a nascent industry have some critical gaps, which Drone Destination as a pioneer aims to plug with the new offerings. A of ‘Drone Hub on Wheels’ pan India rollout will offer a focus on “turnaround time” - from Drones / Drone Services to after-sales and training. Each pilot is trained on multiple skills like ‘Drone Dost’ providing drone services like agri-spray, ‘Drone Doctor’ for fixing out-of-action drones, and ‘Drone Guru’ for training local youth on drones. These trained personnel are deployed in mobile vans (drone hubs on wheels), traveling to educate and assist people nationwide. We see this as a national duty, laying the groundwork for widespread drone adoption.

Recognizing the limited knowledge about drones among government, regulators, and customers, we saw the necessity of providing detailed information and services. This realization led to our decision to help the market at large with #everythingdrones. We even invite competitors to utilize our infrastructure for promoting their drones, training, services, or maintenance.

What have been the major milestones and achievements for the company so far?

Drone Destination has achieved significant milestones in the drone industry with the launch of 150 mobile drone hubs. These hubs play a crucial role in supporting the agriculture sector, providing essential services and training.

The company along with its key partners IGRUA & Sanskardham has conducted highest number of drone trainings (4000+) across the country over a network of 12 DGCA-Certified Drone Training Centers. On the Services front, Drone Destination along with its GIS partners has been a lead player in the PM Svamtiva & large-scale mapping projects, having mapped 8 lakh + acres for digitization of land records.

In November 2022, Drone Destination also became NSDC's first drone training partner. In 2023, Drone Destination became the first company to be publicly listed on NSE Emerge with one of the most highly oversubscribed IPOs in that year. We won and executed its first independent drone survey project from the Andhra Pradesh Land Record Department, mapping more than 1.4 lakh hectares in the state of AP. In November of 2023, we forayed into our agri-spray services business and quickly executed one of the largest drone spray demo projects, doing more than 28,000 drone demos for IFFCO.

A landmark achievement this January 2024 was the implementation of the Namo Drone Didi scheme. This initiative aims to distribute 15000 drones to self-help women groups. We have been an active participant in the Namo Drone Didi scheme and trained more than 600 Namo Drone DiDis nominated by our new client base, which includes certain new fertilizer and agrochemical companies such as IFFCO, KRIBHCO, Chambal, IPL, Indorama, etc.

Recently, Drone Destination has entered an agreement with IFFCO to execute the largest agri spray order over 30 lakh acres across 12 states.

What are your plans for expanding Drone Destination's operations geographically?

Drone Destination is rapidly expanding its presence, currently operating in about 12 states across India. The immediate priority is to establish a national footprint by extending operations to every state.

The company plans to establish India’s largest network of “Drone Hubs” which will cater to whole ecosystem of drones. Currently, the company has 150+ such hubs on ground and aims to establish a network of over 1000 Drone hubs in the next two years. This network will focus on cost effectiveness, efficiency, and turnaround time.

In addition to domestic growth, there is significant demand from neighboring countries, particularly in the SAARC region. Given India's geopolitical stance of non-alignment, Drone Destination anticipates acceptance and growth in various parts of the world.

The vision is to create a model akin to the software export industry, with India exporting both drone products and services globally. Companies like TCS and Infosys initially expanded overseas before focusing on the domestic market. However, Drone Destination plans to first establish a strong impact within India before expanding internationally.

The goal is to become one of the first global multinationals in the drone industry, leveraging India's resources and expertise to meet global demand. The future looks promising as Drone Destination prepares to make a significant mark both nationally and internationally.

What criteria do you use to select partners and collaborators, and how do you ensure that these partnerships are mutually beneficial and aligned with your company's goals?

In the evolving drone industry, Drone Destination is redefining the concept of partnerships. Unlike traditional models where companies seek technical partners, Drone Destination is positioned as the sought-after partner. This shift reflects the company's robust technological capabilities and indigenous development, particularly through its manufacturing arm, Hubble Fly.

Drone Destination has established itself as the largest training and service company in India. With a solid infrastructure, it attracts partners for training, services, and new ventures. Major projects, such as the 30 lakh spray initiative by IFFCO, highlight the company's capacity to handle large-scale operations, further solidifying its reputation.

Interestingly, partnerships are formed on the basis of business development rather than technical expertise. Given the current knowledge gap in the drone sector, Drone Destination provides the necessary expertise, training, and resources. Potential partners typically offer business opportunities, infrastructure, or demand rather than technical knowledge or financial support.

Drone Destination's approach emphasizes collaboration with business development partners who can bring in and expand business. This unique strategy ensures that the company remains at the forefront of the drone industry, driving growth and innovation both nationally and internationally.

How do you perceive the current investment landscape in the drone sector? What trends and opportunities do you see for investors interested in this industry?

As the drone industry evolves, significant funding will be essential. While major investors are currently observing from a distance, civil drone adoption is expanding rapidly, separate from defense applications. The industry is poised for substantial growth across various sectors over the next few years.

This year marks a pivotal moment for agricultural applications, with surveillance expected to follow next year, and delivery in the subsequent year. These sectors will build on each other, without sidelining agriculture. For example, after emphasizing survey mapping last year, Drone Destination has added agriculture this year, with plans for surveillance next.

In the next five years, the introduction of all necessary drone types will likely drive increased investment. The industry will be divided into two main segments: direct service provision—where drones perform tasks independently, such as spraying, surveillance, or delivery—and data-driven operations that require analysis and processing.

Innovative projects, like Indigo's move towards unmanned drone taxis and cargo services, hint at a future that includes unmanned passenger flights. This marks a significant shift from manned to unmanned aviation.

The drone industry promises substantial growth over the next two decades, offering cost savings, efficiency gains, and lucrative investment opportunities. Drone Destination is well-positioned to lead this charge, pioneering advancements and establishing strong partnerships in this dynamic field.

How do you see the drone industry evolving in the next 5-10 years?

The drone industry holds immense potential, which can translate into substantial business opportunities with the right risk capital. Investors must recognize this potential and be willing to invest. Currently, Drone Destination, along with other industry partners, is actively educating investors about the benefits of investing in drones. However, demonstrating tangible results on the ground is crucial.

The next three to five years are expected to be a buildup stage for the industry, laying the foundation for exponential growth thereafter. This period will involve showcasing successful applications and results in sectors such as agriculture, surveillance, and delivery, thereby building investor confidence.

As the industry advances, the introduction of various drone types and their applications will drive increased investment. With its established infrastructure and expertise, Drone Destination is well-positioned to lead this growth, paving the way for a prosperous future in the drone industry.