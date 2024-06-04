Bajaj Finserv Direct Launches Technology Services Hub in UAE

Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd has announced the launch of its Technology Services business hub at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking its entry into the Middle East market. Bajaj Finserv Direct is a prominent digital marketplace for financial services in India, and its Technology Services division, Bajaj Technology Services, will now cater to the broader regional market amid increasing digital technology investments.

On the occasion of the launch, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. said, “A digital revolution is unfolding worldwide with AI and emerging technologies reshaping industries, businesses, and more so, lives. Given our strong track- record of building tech-driven businesses, Bajaj Finserv is well poised to be at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services. The UAE, with its new digital agenda, is the natural choice for our global debut. With the launch of Bajaj Technology Services, we hope to enable businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Panchal, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Direct, said, “The launch of our Technology Services in GCC’s most vibrant digital and financial hub marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Bajaj Finserv Direct. In the true spirit of ‘Make in India’ and backed by proven expertise and a culture of innovation, Bajaj Technology Services looks to make a meaningful contribution to the digital transformation of businesses globally.”

Bajaj Technology Services, has a strong track record of accelerating the digital transformation of businesses by leveraging expertise in custom applications, enterprise applications, data engineering & analytics, Gen AI, cloud services, and digital agency, thus reducing time to realize value.

The foray into UAE’s tech-savvy market is a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Bajaj Technology Services, which will seek to develop solutions at scale for major sectors including financial services, retail & e-commerce, and government enterprises.

Bajaj Technology Services’ strength lies in understanding the pulse of digitally-savvy customers which enables it to design customer journeys for a seamless experience, across online and offline, DIY and assisted. It ensures back-office operations are aligned to data privacy, customer consent, infosec, and compliance requirements in third-party integrations and distribution partnerships. Bajaj Technology Services looks to build long-lasting partnerships and make a meaningful difference to UAE’s vibrant market, Panchal added.

Bajaj Technology Services combines deep industry expertise, robust technology capabilities, and a customer-centric approach. Its ability to understand the digital consumer and its experience in delivering large-scale solutions across various industries uniquely position the company to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation services.