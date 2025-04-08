Where Game of Thrones meets Jurassic Park

In the Game of Thrones, a previously thought extinct species of six direwolf pups are found by Robb Stark (and Jon Snow) and distributed among the six children as companions. The Aenocyon dirus or dire wolf became extinct roughly ten thousand years ago and its fossils were discovered in 1858. Well now Colossal Biosciences have brought back to life the dire wolf. In a further twist, Lord of the Rings producer Peter Jackson bought the Game of Thrones throne in an auction, and he is an investor in Colossal Biosciences.

The first two revived dire wolves were called Romulus and Remus, named after the twins who founded Rome. The mythical twins were of divine descent and suckled by a she-wolf as infants. The third revived pup has been called Khaleesi. This is not their first. Colossal Biosciences had previously created cute and adorable woolly mice on the road to bring back the woolly mammoth, which went extinct thousands of years ago.

The AI & biotech advantage

Colossal Biosciences was founded as a biotech company in 2021 and is using genetic engineering to bring back the Dodo, the Tasmanian Tiger and the northern white rhinoceros. They use a gene editing method called CRISPR to work on their creations. It is a technique to “reprogram living systems as bio-computers”. Gene editing has reached a totally new level thanks to it. Computational Biology depends on a high level of data analytics and computational simulation.

AI is helping CRISPR do previously unthinkable things. The precision of gene editing has been enhanced while algorithms have made gene editing more precise. There are plenty of AI models like DeepCRISPR. Fine-tuning the genome and helping make better predictions has helped companies like Colossal Biosciences.

NEW: Scientists have brought back dire wolves using ancient DNA, with the first born on October 1, 2024, over 10,000 years after their extinction



The genome was reconstructed by Colossal from ancient DNA found in fossils



The fossils date back 11,500 and 72,000 years



Colossal… pic.twitter.com/QmG9b3ZF5N — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 7, 2025

Dire wolves went extinct around 12,500 years ago, but thanks to genetic engineering, they're back — according to scientists who claim this is the "world's first de-extinction."



Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi are being cared for at an undisclosed location in the US.

The two newly born baby Dire Wolves, brought back from extinction by genetic engineering, seated on the Iron Throne.



George R.R. Martin serves as a Colossal Biosciences cultural advisor and investor, with Peter Jackson loaning his Iron Throne prop for the photoshoot.

Remus the dire wolf stuns on the cover of TIME.

The irony that we get Dire Wolves before Winds of Winter is not lost on every one of the Game of Thrones fandom. #GameOfThrones #Direwolves #windsofwinter #wft pic.twitter.com/ygJxv0AQDG — Kitrini ❤️⛓️🍎😈🐍🪽🥀 (@Kitrini) April 7, 2025

khaleesi and her dire wolf khaleesi 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Umff5y9vtv — ruljiii⁷ (@jjmileo) April 7, 2025

Incredible work to bring back the Dire Wolf. We selfishly would like to see the Mammoth up next! pic.twitter.com/Yp3bHFeo59 — Quantumbiosis™️ Society (@quantumbiosis) April 7, 2025

All I want is a Dire wolf. pic.twitter.com/6GwZ5EABfx — Killuminati_A.I. (@aiApotheosis) April 8, 2025

CryptoWolf?