What CXOs Want: Actionable Insights for a Cloud ERP Roadmap

When it comes to cloud ERP, it’s no longer about just shifting from capex to opex. It’s about redefining enterprise performance. That’s the message from Terry Smagh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC & Japan at Infor, and Phil Lewis, Vice President of Solution Consulting. In a candid conversation with CiOL recently, they unpack the shifts in enterprise priorities, the strategic role of India, and why Infor’s new Velocity Suite is designed with CxOs in mind.

India: Talent Meets Transformation

“Infor’s journey in India goes beyond footprint, it's about foresight,” says Terry Smagh. With over two decades in the country, and a major Hyderabad R&D hub housing 4,500 people (targeted to grow to 7,000 by 2027), Infor sees India not just as a market, but a transformation epicenter.

“India is at a perfect storm of positive momentum, manufacturing investments, digital-first policies, and abundant tech talent. Cloud ERP here is not just about modernising legacy systems, it’s more about rethinking the operating model,” says Smagh.

CxOs in India, he notes, are pushing beyond traditional IT transformation agendas. They’re chasing business agility, industry-specific innovation, and faster time-to-value—making India a bellwether for the broader APAC shift.

Terry Smagh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC & Japan, Infor and Phil Lewis, Vice President, Solution Consulting, Infor

A CxO Toolbox for Hyper-Productivity: Infor Velocity Suite

At the heart of Infor’s strategy is the newly launched Velocity Suite, a suite of technologies designed to trim transformation timelines and deliver tangible results quickly. But this isn’t tech for tech’s sake.

“Executives we talk to, especially in manufacturing, face three consistent challenges,” Phil Lewis explains. “One, they don’t know where to begin. Two, the tech landscape is overwhelming. And three, they lack the data science skillsets to deploy cutting-edge tools.”

He further explains: Velocity Suite tackles this through a three-stage framework: Diagnose, Automate, Optimise.

Diagnose with process mining to pinpoint bottlenecks.

with process mining to pinpoint bottlenecks. Automate with prebuilt RPA via the Value Plus library.

with prebuilt RPA via the Value Plus library. Optimise with GenAI where it counts—on the shop floor, in logistics, or compliance.

The differentiator? It’s all embedded, industry-specific, and designed for rapid consumption. “Every CxO wants to see ROI, not in years, but months. Velocity is our answer to that urgency,” Lewis adds.

A Micro Vertical Play

Infor’s pitch to customers is no longer about ERP. It’s about “Industry Cloud Complete.” This means delivering not just applications but entire ecosystems, platforms, dev teams, customer success, all aligned by sector.

“We’re talking micro-verticalisation, auto parts, food processing, aerospace—each with its own set of challenges and opportunities,” says Smagh.

For manufacturing, it makes all the more relevant, with PLI schemes, Make in India momentum, and export ambitions, industry-specific agility isn’t optional, it’s a growth imperative.

India’s CxOs Want Results, Not Pilots

According to Infor’s internal research across 3,600 manufacturing leaders, including India, the top four traits of highly productive enterprises are:

Bulletproof processes as differentiators A data-first culture Adaptability to fast-changing markets Relentless customer-centricity

These aren’t just aspirational traits, they’re now boardroom KPIs. And Indian CxOs, says Smagh, are increasingly rejecting 3-to-5-year ERP timelines in favour of agile, modular deployments.

AI, GenAI, and the Human Advantage

While AI and GenAI dominate headlines, and anxieties, Infor’s approach is more grounded. “Our philosophy isn’t job elimination, it’s job elevation,” says Smagh.

Infor’s HCM and automation tools are built on the premise of ‘skill to scale.’ The aim is to empower frontline workers, supervisors, and planners to make smarter, faster decisions—not sideline them.

Lewis brings it home: “It’s not AI that will take your job. It’s the person who knows how to use AI.”

By embedding intelligent tools across workflows and making them consumable even for non-technical teams, Infor aims to democratise transformation across the enterprise—not just in the CIO’s office.

The Bottom Line for CxOs

Infor’s message to India’s C-suite is clear: Cloud ERP isn’t an IT project, it’s a strategic business enabler. With a ready-to-run stack like Velocity Suite and deep micro-verticalisation, Infor is betting that the next wave of digital enterprise transformation.