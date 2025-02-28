Teachmint Unveils AI-Powered X2 Interactive Panel with Google EDLA

Teachmint has introduced Teachmint X2, an advanced AI-driven interactive flat panel certified under Google’s Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). Equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Teachmint X2 enhances classrooms with personalized learning, real-time feedback, and intelligent automation, making education more engaging and efficient.

Running on Android 14, Teachmint X2 provides seamless integration with Google’s ecosystem, including Drive, Docs, Meet, and other essential tools. With Google Play Protect, it ensures robust security and a safe learning environment, offering educators and students direct access to the Google Play Store’s educational apps.

"Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the Android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified," said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Mihir further added, "With Teachmint X1, we saw massive adoption of AI in teaching methodologies through our EduAI offering. Building on this further, Teachmint X2 comes with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will further boost AI capabilities of the devices locally."

The launch of Teachmint X2 aligns with the booming interactive display market, projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR, reaching $16.9 billion by 2029 (Markets & Markets). Schools investing in future-ready, AI-powered, and Google-integrated solutions will find Teachmint X2 a secure and innovative choice.

Teachmint X2 will be available in 65", 75", and 86" sizes through Teachmint Authorised Partners across India.