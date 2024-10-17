SurveyMonkey Expands Global Footprint with New Bengaluru Facility

SurveyMonkey, a synonymous name in online surveys over the years is deepening its presence in India by opening its first facility in Bengaluru. This marks the company’s foray into the Indian market both from a business and a development perspective. The company’s CEO, Eric Johnson, told CIOL that the skilled talent pool in India will help it significantly ramp up its R&D and expects 25% of its R&D activities will be done out of India in the future as it rapidly scales its India facility in Bengaluru.
“By establishing a presence here, we are not only enhancing our product development capabilities but also deepening our connection with a rapidly growing customer base in India, a market that is increasingly important to our global strategy,” adds Johnson.
The company has stayed consistently relevant despite the huge competition in the market for data-driven decision-making. Its intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. It provides answers to more than 20 million questions every day.
SurveyMonkey aims to double its India-based team from its current 50 employees by March 2025, with plans to continue expanding through the rest of the year. The company is focusing on hiring local talent in key areas like HR, data, and security to bolster its core operations.
With teams across the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and now India, the company has strengthened its ability to operate seamlessly across multiple time zones. Additionally, its platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali, increasing accessibility for a diverse customer base to better help organizations throughout India.
Why India Now?
The company’s entry comes amidst rapid digital adoption in India and it will help deepen its cadence with an already existing client base that includes names like TCS, and Swiggy among others. The customers here are a mix of the large to mid and small enterprises. The company’s investment in India shows its intention to tap into the burgeoning market and to empower local businesses to leverage data analytics and AI to meet their diverse needs effectively.
The company has successfully onboarded thousands of paying customers throughout India, riding on strong market demand and rapid growth across key use cases such as customer satisfaction, employee feedback, and market research.
Reflecting on this development, Jeetendra Agrawal, Vice President of Engineering at SurveyMonkey said, “ Our talented team in Bengaluru is already pushing the boundaries of what's possible, driven by a commitment to collaboration and innovation. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing teamwork across borders and accelerating product adoption to ensure our solutions are perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of our global customers.”