Security is the #1 Priority for Crypto Investors, Finds CoinSwitch Survey

Security has emerged as the number one priority for crypto investors, according to a new pan-India survey by CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto platform with over 2 crore users. Nearly one-third of respondents believe that enhanced security measures would significantly boost their confidence and sense of safety in the market. The findings point to a growing demand for stronger safety nets, greater transparency, and user-first protection mechanisms within the Indian crypto ecosystem.

The survey, titled "Crypto Safety Pulse: 2025," captured insights from nearly 3,000 active crypto investors across the country. Regardless of their sentiment—positive, neutral, and negative—the common thread was clear: security matters as much as returns, and investor expectations are evolving beyond just low fees and feature sets.

Key Findings: Security Matters as Much as Returns

"India’s crypto adoption story will be driven as much by trust as by innovation," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch. "This survey confirms what we’ve long believed: users expect platforms to deliver not just profits, but also security, accountability, and clear redressal. That’s the foundation for the next phase of growth. At CoinSwitch, we are committed to meeting these expectations and building a safer, more resilient crypto ecosystem for every investor," he added.

When asked about their sentiment towards crypto investments, 60% of respondents said they felt positive, while 20% felt negative and 20% remained neutral, reflecting a healthy level of optimism and signaling that a sizable segment is still wary of the ecosystem. Among investors who felt positive about crypto, over 45.9% cited high returns, and nearly 1 in 3 pointed to long-term potential. But only 8.2% credited "secure platforms" as the reason for their confidence, revealing a gap between belief in crypto and belief in crypto platforms.

Over 33.9% of respondents who felt unsure or negative about crypto attributed their concern to security risks. Other concerns were past negative experiences (25.9%), or poor redressal mechanisms (19.9%). Among neutral investors, top reasons for hesitation included security worries (16.4%), volatility (25.3%), and limited understanding (30.5%)—suggesting that even those on the fence are wary of risk and safety.

Building Trust and Enhancing Safety

When asked what would make them feel safer while investing in crypto, the most sought-after safety feature was a recovery program in case of a hack, selected by 25.8% of respondents, outweighing other choices like independent audits or 24/7 customer support. These findings reflect a significant shift in user expectations, where crypto isn’t just about opportunity, but about platform reliability and protection.

This sentiment comes amid a troubling backdrop: within a year, two major cyberattacks on leading crypto exchanges in India have compromised millions of dollars in assets and shaken user confidence. For Indian investors, these incidents have made security not just a feature, but a necessity.

CoinSwitch's Commitment to Investor Security

Advertisment

The company says that safety and security have always been at the core of CoinSwitch’s mission and the past year underscored why. We have doubled down on our commitment to protecting our users, by ensuring:

Enterprise-grade custody: We work with the best custody providers to store crypto. Our custody providers insure assets in storage and in transfer.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified: Demonstrating our commitment to robust information security.

Multi-Party Computation (MPC): Eliminates single points of compromise across key lifecycles for secure asset management.

Robust policy engine: Enables detailed transaction approval rules to enhance security.

Risk management: Majority of assets stored in cold wallets, with less than 5% on hot wallets and exchanges, minimizing systemic risks.

Advertisment

Transparency: We maintain audited proof of reserves, holding at least 1:1 backing for user funds in INR and crypto.

Financial strength: Backed by strong capital and investors, enabling us to protect users even in adverse situations.

Explainers: Decoding the Key Elements

Crypto: Short for cryptocurrency, a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using strong cryptography to secure financial transactions.

Advertisment

ISO/IEC 27001: An internationally recognized standard for managing information security, indicating that a company has established robust controls to protect its data.

Multi-Party Computation (MPC): A cryptographic technique that allows multiple parties to compute a function together over their private inputs without revealing those inputs to each other.

Cold Wallets: Crypto storage devices that are not connected to the internet, providing a higher level of security against online threats.

Outlook: What it Means for the Crypto Market?

Advertisment

The survey’s findings mark a clear inflection point for the Indian crypto market, where security and trust have become as critical as innovation. This shift in investor sentiment presents a significant opportunity for platforms that prioritize safety and transparency. CoinSwitch is poised to lead this new phase of growth, with its commitment to robust security measures serving as the foundation for building long-term confidence and attracting the next wave of crypto users in India.