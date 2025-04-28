Meta-RayBan Glasses Coming to India: Will AI and Optics Revolutionize Smart Eyewear?

Get ready to see the world differently—literally. As Ray-Ban Meta glasses gear up for their big debut in India, they're arriving not just as a fashion statement but as a full-blown tech companion. In a blog post Meta over the week announced that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon be available in India, along with Mexico and the UAE—giving more people the chance to get things done, find inspiration, and connect with the world around them, all through a stylish, wearable device.

Next Gen Smart Spectacle Tech

These next-generation smart glasses, powered by Meta AI, offer a completely hands-free way to ask questions on-the-go, get real-time information, recommendations, or even a spark of creative writing inspiration—no need to pull out your phone. Whether you’re capturing a perfect moment, jamming to your favorite music, or simply staying present with friends and family, Ray-Ban Meta glasses let you experience life more fully, with your hands and eyes free for what really matters.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses continue Meta’s journey in smart eyewear innovation, launched in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. They build on the success of Ray-Ban Stories, the first generation of smart glasses introduced back in 2021.

Style still reigns supreme, of course. One of the newest highlights is the Skyler frame lineup—think a Shiny Chalky Gray cat-eye paired with Transitions® Sapphire lenses that shift effortlessly between indoor and outdoor light. Prefer something timeless? Grab the Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses or a sharp Clear lens option instead.

But what truly sets these glasses apart are the smarts baked in. With features like live translation across English, Spanish, French, and Italian—even when you're in airplane mode—you can have real-time conversations across languages, hearing translations directly in your ear.

Social media enthusiasts will love that they’ll soon be able to send and receive Instagram DMs, audio calls, and video calls—joining the already-supported WhatsApp, Messenger, and native messaging apps. A simple "Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram" keeps you plugged in without ever touching your phone.

There is good news for Music lovers. The glasses give expanded access to Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam means your favorite playlists are always within earshot—just ask Meta AI to cue up the soundtrack to your day.

And features like the "live AI" experience, on the cards, will take things even further, letting the glasses see what you see and chat with you more naturally. For instance: Ned a cooking tip based on what’s in your fridge? Wondering which wine pairs best with your pasta? Just ask—Meta AI will be right there, no need to keep repeating “Hey Meta.”

With their official arrival around the corner in India, Ray-Ban Meta glasses are about to bring a whole new dimension of smart tech and user experience.