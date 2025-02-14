How Gupshup’s AI Agent Library is Transforming the Conversational AI Landscape

Conversational AI platform major, Gupshup has launched its AI Agent Library – a suite of 15 pre-built and customizable AI Agents that businesses can leverage to accelerate time-to-market. Company sources say that Gupshup is pushing the envelope in the Conversational AI space as this Agent library facilitates enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

The initial release includes several specialized AI Agents designed to deliver immediate business results across multiple industries, and key B2C engagement scenarios. Industries include Retail & e-Commerce, Fintech, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, and CPG/FMCG.

Decoding the AI Agents

Unlike the previous generation of virtual assistants that require extensive development cycles, businesses can customize and deploy their own ‘Conversational AI Agents’ using simple prompt instructions.

Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO, of Gupshup, gives a perspective on how ‘Conversational AI Agents’ are reimagining businesses. He says, “ They are fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their customers. Gupshup is uniquely positioned to bring these next-gen AI Agents. These AI Agents are optimized to have substantial business impact, enable rapid deployment, and deliver high ROI”.

The company says that these industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems, and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments. They blend across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile. The AI Agents enable:

Personalization – Understanding customer history and preferences.

Scalability – Handling large volumes of queries without delays.

Accuracy – Providing real-time data instead of generating unreliable responses.

Trust & Safety – Preventing AI from making false claims or violating brand policies.

Deliverables of Pre-Built AI Agents for Businesses

They recognize recurring patterns in AI deployments, let’s look at some use cases:

Retail & Commerce – Order management , customer inquiries.

Travel & Hospitality – Check-in automation, FAQs.

Real Estate – Customer queries, property recommendations.

Banking & Finance – AI-powered virtual relationship managers.

These agents are multi-channel, multi-modal, and multilingual, allowing businesses to deploy them across different communication platforms while supporting text, voice, and image recognition. These AI Agents can plan, execute, and learn - going far beyond simple chat flows. The Agents leverage state-of-the-art LLM models to engage in rich, multi-turn natural language conversations with the user. It's built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, an advanced platform for building rich conversational experiences.

Using these pre-built AI Agents, enterprises can create highly personalized interactions as these agents can track the conversation history by integrating with common data platforms. Deeply embedded trust and safety guardrails ensure that the AI does not stray from its designated role while maintaining brand integrity. With detailed analytics, businesses can get insights into customer interactions, enabling them to identify areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of the AI agent, and continuously refine its capabilities.

Agents in Action

The company gives some instances of how these agents have already started delivering impact-referenced examples such as Saudi Arabia-based Petromin's PETROMINit! AI Agent on WhatsApp demonstrates how these AI Agents can match human-like automotive support interactions without the traditional limitations of scripted responses. Meanwhile, a Brazilian fashion retailer Reserva has achieved new levels of customer engagement through AI Agents that process text messages for sophisticated product discovery. Also, a leading Indian spices brand has deployed an AI Recipe Agent that creates meaningful brand engagement through contextual recipe recommendations.

Key Takeaways From Beerud Sheth's Presentation

At the launch event, Beerud Sheth gave a deep dive to the media on how AI is set to transform businesses fundamentally. Let’s look at the key insights. He says that AI has been a field of research for many decades, evolving from expert systems to genetic algorithms and machine learning models. The primary goal has always been to replicate human cognition, externalizing intelligence much like previous inventions externalized physical labor or knowledge through the printing press.

Unleashing the Power of AI: Sheth emphasizes that AI surpasses prior technological innovations because it can continuously improve itself. Unlike past inventions that required human intervention, AI has the potential to achieve superintelligence. While concerns remain, its ability to externalize and enhance human cognition makes it a game-changer, surpassing even electricity and the printing press in impact.

Rapid AI Advancements: AI models are improving exponentially, becoming cheaper and faster. Unlike linear progress, where humans understand 10–20% annual growth, AI is advancing at an order of magnitude that is difficult to grasp. This shift is reshaping industries and how businesses function.

According to him, the AI ecosystem consists of multiple layers:

Infrastructure – Chips and cloud computing power the AI revolution. Foundation Models – Companies like OpenAI provide the base models. Application Layer – Businesses require tools to integrate AI into workflows, making it useful for specific industries.

Unpacking Gupshup’s Role: His company launched the Conversation Cloud, a platform designed to bridge the gap between raw AI models and business applications. AI alone isn't enough; businesses need a structured system integrating campaign solutions, personalization, commerce, payments, and escalation to human representatives when needed.

AI Agents as the New Front Door: Sheth predicts that every business will need an AI agent, much like websites became essential two decades ago. Customers will interact with businesses through these agents across various platforms like WhatsApp, RCS, and voice interfaces. The shift from static websites to dynamic AI-driven interactions represents a major transformation.

Customizing AI agents for different geographies, industries, and use cases is crucial. Gupshup is at the forefront of this wave, developing AI applications that align with India’s strengths in IT services and SaaS. The company is leading the way in building AI-driven customer engagement solutions worldwide, particularly in mobile-first markets like Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Hand in Glove with the Messaging Evolution and AI Integration: Sheth says that Gupshup has consistently adapted to the tech evolution of messaging across generations.

SMS Era – Basic notifications (e.g., OTPs, flight updates).

Rich Messaging Era – Platforms like WhatsApp and RCS enabled richer interactions.

AI-Powered Conversations – Today’s AI agents enable human-like conversations through text and voice.

The transition from rigid chatbot flows to dynamic, AI-driven interactions represents the next stage in conversational experiences. AI democratizes technology, making digital services accessible even to those without digital literacy.

Need for a Strategic AI Implementation: Many CEOs are still formulating AI strategies. AI adoption must be customized to fit brand identity, compliance needs, and business objectives. AI models must be fine-tuned, integrated with business systems (e.g., CRM, inventory, payment gateways), and optimized for accuracy and reliability.

What’s the Future of AI and Customer Engagement?

According to Sheth, Conversational AI will extend beyond text and voice to include video-based AI agents, 3D avatars in the metaverse, and physical humanoid robots. The common thread is a shift from clicking and typing to natural human interactions with computers.

This evolution will bridge the digital divide, enabling even non-tech-savvy users to interact seamlessly with AI. As conversational AI matures, it will reshape industries, customer interactions, and digital accessibility worldwide.

Gupshup is making the right moves and carving out a niche in AI-driven customer engagement. The conversational AI revolution is just beginning, and businesses must prepare for an AI-powered future. The company is mainstreaming Conversational AI with this launch and is true to its name "Gupshup" which comes from the Hindi/Urdu word which means "chit-chat" or "casual conversation."