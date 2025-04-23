From Bitcoin to PEPE: Unpacking India’s Q1 2025 Crypto Moves

CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto trading platform, has released fresh insights into the investment and trading behavior of Indian crypto investors for Q1 2025.

Based on an analysis of activity across 310 listed coins, the data captures key patterns in how Indians are engaging with digital assets—from long-term holdings to high-frequency trading. The findings offer a compelling snapshot of India’s evolving crypto landscape, reflecting both growing investor maturity and diversification in preferences.

Top Invested Coins

Indian investors continue to favor well-established assets for long-term investment. As per CoinSwitch data, Bitcoin (6.9%), Dogecoin (6.6%), and Ethereum (5.2%) remain the top held assets, reinforcing investor confidence in their long-term value.

Other notable holdings include Shiba Inu (4.2%) and Ripple (3.5%). Cardano (3.3%), Polygon (2.9%), Internet Computer (2.8%), and Solana (2.3%) also retain their positions in the top 10 since December 2024. A new entrant this quarter, PEPE (1.9%), replaces Loopring, signaling rising interest in emerging assets among Indian investors.

Top Traded Coins

Trading patterns, however, tell a slightly different story. Ripple (XRP) has emerged as the most actively traded asset in Q1, commanding 13.3% of total trading volume—overtaking Shiba Inu and indicating renewed trader interest in the token.

Bitcoin (8.4%) and Dogecoin (6.4%) follow closely, underlining the continued dominance of legacy crypto assets. Other frequently traded tokens include Solana (5.6%), Ethereum (4.4%), PEPE (3.1%), Shiba Inu (2.6%), and Cardano (2.5%). Interestingly, POPCAT (1.6%) enters the top 10 for the first time, while BONK (1.1%) slips from sixth to tenth position—highlighting the volatility and fast-shifting preferences in the Indian crypto space.

Speaking on the findings, Balaji Srihari, Vice President at CoinSwitch, noted:

“2024 was a landmark year for crypto globally, and what we’ve seen in just the first few months of 2025 is equally exciting. There’s a clear shift in how investors are engaging with the market. Bitcoin still holds its spot as a long-term favorite, while tokens like Ripple and Solana are seeing a surge in trading—likely influenced by global developments. Meme coins like PEPE and BONK are also gaining traction, especially among younger investors who are open to high-risk, high-reward bets. It’s a reflection of how dynamic and layered India’s crypto community has become.”

As India’s participation in the global crypto economy grows, and as domestic regulations take shape, the market is expected to evolve further—with new trends likely to emerge in the months ahead.

(Note: The research presents data from 1st January 2025 to 31st March 2025.)