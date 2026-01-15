Cleartrip Rolls Out Price Trends, Eyes AI Fare Prediction

The online travel platform Cleartrip recently launched ‘Price Trends’, a feature designed to help users booking flights to analyse recent price trends for specific routes and dates to show whether a fare is cheaper than usual or typical.

It analyses pricing data from the last 30 days and price trends can be looked up to 60 days before travelling.

It also announced that it will soon launch an 'AI-powered Price Prediction model’, currently a work-in-progress feature, that will provide travellers with stronger insights and help them stay ahead of price hikes. It said that this feature will help users “anticipate fare movements and choose the right time to book”.

Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Cleartrip, said, "...By combining historical data with trend analysis, we are giving travellers a clear, actionable view of pricing instead of leaving them to speculate. As we continue to strengthen this, we will also layer in smarter alerts, deeper insights, and predictive capabilities powered by AI that proactively help travellers stay ahead of price movements and make the right booking decision at the right time.”

Arnav Sharma, Group Product Manager, Cleartrip, added, "...Instead of forcing people to manually track fares and stress over price jumps, we’re giving them a clear, data-backed signal right on the app."

The Flipkart-owned platform on the ‘Price Trends’ feature said that it was introduced to address the 'price increase & drop anxiety' among its users, where they replaced the guesswork with data, assisting users in making booking decisions.

Clear Commitment to AI

Additionally, at its Tripverse tech showcase in 2025, Cleartrip highlighted a long-term commitment to AI for personalised travel discovery, automated customer service, and generative AI-led trip planning tools, underlining how AI is positioned at the heart of its future innovation strategy.

Trippy, Cleartrip’s in-app, AI-driven travel assistant, which was launched in early 2025 is designed to simplify how users explore and plan trips. Built as a conversational interface, it helps travellers navigate options by responding to queries, surfacing suitable travel packages from Cleartrip’s inventory, and guiding users through key decisions during the planning process in a more interactive manner.

The tool reflects Cleartrip’s wider push to embed advanced artificial intelligence into its platform. By leveraging generative and agent-based AI technologies, the company aims to reduce friction in travel discovery and make recommendations more tailored to individual preferences. Beyond basic assistance, Trippy is intended to support activities such as itinerary building, personalised suggestions, and quicker customer interactions, signalling Cleartrip’s longer-term strategy to use AI as a core layer across planning, engagement, and service experiences.

Gen Z And How They Travelled in 2025

Cleartrip’s Unpacked 2025 year-end travel report pointed out a standout pattern where there was an explosive growth in travel among Gen Z travellers, who accounted for a 650 % surge in bookings compared with the previous year. This cohort’s travel was marked by spontaneity, a focus on cultural experiences, and a heavy preference for mobile-first planning and bookings, with around 65% to 66% of trips booked via smartphones.

Pricing behaviour mirrored this diversity too, with some travellers accessing zero-cost flights or ₹48 hotel stays, while others paid premium prices exceeding ₹4 lakh for exclusive experiences.