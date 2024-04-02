ChatGPT Can Now Be Accessed Without Email Address

In a groundbreaking move towards democratizing artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT will now be instantly accessible without the need for sign-ups. With over 100 million users spanning 185 countries, ChatGPT has become a go-to resource for learning, creativity, and problem-solving, said the company in its official blog. This initiative aims to make AI available to everyone, fostering curiosity and exploration of its capabilities.

“Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up. We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” said OpenAI.

Starting today, individuals can utilize ChatGPT instantly, eliminating barriers to entry and enabling seamless access to AI-driven assistance. Users have the option to opt out of data usage for model improvement, ensuring privacy and control over their content. Additionally, enhanced content safeguards have been implemented to ensure a secure and enriching experience.

By removing the requirement for account creation, ChatGPT opens doors for individuals who were previously deterred by the setup process. This development signifies a significant step towards democratizing AI and empowering individuals worldwide to harness its potential, added the company.

However, for those interested in maximizing their experience, creating an account offers additional benefits such as chat history saving, sharing capabilities, and access to advanced features like voice conversations and custom instructions as the company, with the consent of users, collects the usage data to provide an enhanced experience. “We may use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone. If you’d like, you can turn this off through your Settings - whether you create an account or not,” added the company.

OpenAI says that with these enhancements, ChatGPT continues to revolutionize the accessibility and usability of AI, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.