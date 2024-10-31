Building a Secure Future: Expert Views for Cybersecurity Month 2024

October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an annual reminder for s and individuals alike to enhance security practices in a digitally interconnected world. As India accelerates on its path of digital transformation, propelled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the demand for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. According to a report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), 97% of Indian organisations invested in AI/ML last year to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks, with 73% planning to leverage generative AI to bolster security.

Advertisment

Yet, the rapid adoption of digital technologies has uncovered a significant talent gap in cyfbersecurity, particularly those skilled in AI-driven threat detection. According to a recent survey by Indeed, cybersecurity job postings have surged by 14% from September 2023 to 2024. However, many of these roles remain unfilled, creating vulnerabilities in India’s burgeoning digital economy.

This article captures expert insights on India’s evolving cybersecurity landscape and the urgent steps organisations must take to address escalating cyber threats.

Cloudflare's Anjali Amar on Strategic Alliances for Cybersecurity

Advertisment

Anjali Amar, Vice President & Country Head of India and SAARC at Cloudflare, emphasizes the importance of fostering alliances between technology partners and government agencies to bolster cybersecurity solutions. As she notes, aligning Cloudflare's capabilities with the needs of the Indian market requires tailoring strategies to deliver robust cybersecurity measures across industries.

Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Aruba: SASE and Zero Trust as Pillars of Cybersecurity

Aruba's Prakash Krishnamoorthy highlights Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and the Zero Trust framework as critical components for modern network security. The expanding digitization in India is leading companies to boost their ICT budgets substantially, with SASE and Zero Trust now essential for securing remote and on-site networks alike. "The Zero Trust Security should ensure that home or remote workers are subject to the same security measures as campus or branch networks," Krishnamoorthy points out, advocating for AI-powered client visibility as a comprehensive edge-to-cloud security measure.

Advertisment

The Cyber Talent Gap: Insights from Aniket Amdekar, Great Learning

Aniket Amdekar, General Manager of Cyber Defense Education at Great Learning, underscores the challenges posed by India’s cybersecurity skills gap. “Rapid digital transformation and hybrid work environments today have been aggressively pushing organisations to implement more robust cybersecurity measures. However, the talent gap remains a significant challenge, with 62% of cybersecurity roles in India currently unfilled,” he says. This gap is expected to widen as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act mandates enhanced data protection measures, likely boosting demand for industry-ready professionals in cybersecurity.

Amdekar adds, "Critical areas like Ethical Hacking, Malware Detection, and Firewalls are the top cybersecurity skills in demand for FY 2024," pointing to strong career prospects in IT, BFSI, and consulting.

Advertisment

RAH Infotech’s Multi-layered Approach to Cybersecurity, as Explained by Ashok Kumar

Ashok Kumar, MD and Founder of RAH Infotech, believes that a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy is key to tackling today’s diverse threat landscape. He explains, “Cybersecurity is no longer just the IT department’s responsibility—it’s an organisational imperative that impacts every level of the business.” Over the past year, RAH Infotech has expanded its cybersecurity offerings to include AI-driven threat intelligence and zero-trust security models, aiming to secure networks, endpoints, and cloud environments comprehensively. Kumar also emphasizes the importance of a "security-aware workforce" through continuous training initiatives.

The AI Revolution in Cyber Defense: Harikrishna Prabhu, TechnoBind Solutions

Advertisment

According to Harikrishna Prabhu, COO at TechnoBind Solutions, organisations need to leverage AI to anticipate and respond to threats. “Global cybercrime costs are projected to increase 15% annually and hit $10.5 trillion by 2025,” he notes. TechnoBind utilizes AI-driven threat detection to implement a zero-trust framework, creating a 'never trust, always verify' security approach that allows for real-time defense against cyber threats.

Crayon's Vision for Adaptive Security, Led by Vijay Kanal

For Crayon Software Experts India, a proactive, AI-driven approach is essential to modern cybersecurity. Vijay Kanal, National Lead - Security Practice at Crayon, emphasizes the necessity for adaptive security. He remarks, "With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, businesses need more than just reactive defenses; they require a comprehensive, integrated approach." Crayon’s AI-enabled incident response tools aim to minimize response times and streamline compliance, allowing companies to protect their digital assets efficiently.

Advertisment

Combating AI-Driven Cyber Threats with VTRAC’s Kamalasekar Subramaniam

Kamalasekar Subramaniam, Principal Consultant at Verizon Business, warns against the rising risks posed by AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) models. “Human error, such as falling for phishing scams or misconfiguring systems, remains a key vulnerability that attackers exploit,” Subramaniam explains. To mitigate these risks, he recommends that organisations adopt AI-based detection systems, advanced malware defenses, and regular employee training to enhance cybersecurity.

Lexar's Fissal Oubida on Secure Data Storage

Advertisment

As the General Manager of Lexar, Fissal Oubida champions data protection through advanced storage solutions. “At Lexar, we understand that data security goes beyond just preventing unauthorized access; it is about ensuring long-term protection and reliability,” he says. With SSDs fortified by Lexar Data Shield's 256-bit AES encryption, Lexar offers secure, compliant storage options for sectors bound by regulatory standards.

CyberArk’s Proactive Identity-Centered Security: Rohan Vaidya’s Perspective

Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, SAARC & India at CyberArk, stresses the importance of an identity-centered security strategy as cybercriminals increasingly exploit human and machine identities. “Businesses must take a proactive, risk-based approach to security to stay one step ahead,” Vaidya advises, emphasizing the role of company-wide security training and policy enforcement in building a security-first organisational culture.

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month progresses, these expert insights remind us that effective cybersecurity is more than just technological defenses; it requires an ongoing commitment to education, proactive defense strategies, and a security-conscious culture. In an era where the stakes are continuously rising, securing our digital future has become a mission of both collective responsibility and unwavering vigilance.

Also Read: