Bizarre coincidences of the Trump-Musk duo!

Elon & The Elon

German scientist Wernher von Braun headed the rocket programme for his country during World War II. He wrote a 1952 book called Project Mars: A Technical Tale. In Chapter 24 of the book titled “How Mars is Governed”, you will find the following:

“The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled “Elon”. Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his Cabinet.”

It talks of how Mars totally “refined technology” and used it to better living conditions, coming out with high-velocity subways and extremely spacious cars that operated in tunnels.

There are two things to note here. One, after World War II, von Braun was brought to America under Operation Paperclip where he launched NASA in 1958. He was a leading American space hero till his death in 1977.

Two, Elon Musk was born in 1971 and named after “The Elon” by his father Errol Musk. What are the chances that Elon Musk too, like von Braun, would form his own space company, SpaceX, that today is rivalling NASA? Musk is building the first realistic Mission to Mars and Elon may well end up being The Elon of Mars by the end of his lifetime!

The cars in tunnels sound suspiciously like the hyperloop that Musk is developing: The underground Las Vegas Convention Center Loop (LVCC Loop) opened in 2021 and uses Tesla Model 3 cars as shuttles. Musk is refining technology to make better living conditions, just like in the book. He has got into administration and is proving to be the most influential member of the Donald Trump administration.

Tesla, Trump & Musk

Nikola Tesla has been one of the most underrated and influential scientists in history. Inspired by him, Tesla, the car company was launched in 2003 and soon taken over by Musk. Today, it is the most valuable car company in the world.

John G. Trump was an engineer-physicist and inventor who developed rotational radiation therapy and was the co-developer of the million-volt X-ray generator. When Tesla died in 1943, John was brought in to look at Tesla’s work. What secrets he gleaned can only be speculated. You might have guessed that John is the uncle of Donald Trump. That’s a (probably vague) Tesla connection that both Trump and Musk share.

Will the real Baron stand up?

Two The Baron Trump novels came out in 1889 and 1993. In them the hero boasts about himself while meeting the Russian government, is a ladies’ man, successfully sues people and lives in Castle Trump. Trump is “precocious, restless, and prone to get in trouble”.

Does all this sound a bit like Donald Trump and his Trump Tower? Incidentally Donald Trump used a pseudonym John Baron/Barron in the 1980s and named his son Baron, who was born in 2006.

In a book titled 1900 or, The Last President, a man called Bryan is elected President and this leads to chaos, riots and protests all across America. It begins with a mob surrounding his hotel in Fifth Avenue, New York. Interestingly Trump Tower is also in Fifth Avenue, New York and many in 2016-17 saw this as a sign of protests that would lead to Trump destroying the nation and becoming the “last President”.

Roy Cohn all the way

After World War I there was a Red Scare in America, where common citizens were afraid that Russian-style communism would come to their soils. After World War II, we had the Second Red Scare, but this time it led to McCarthyism. There was a severe crackdown by Senator Joseph McCarthy on Communists from after World War II to the 1950s. Hundreds of prominent personalities were hauled to give their testimonies and jailed.

If you look at the last 10-15 years, then there has probably been the Third Red Scare. Progressives in America went berserk with their DEI, transgender and socialist policies. This time Trump is reversing everything, though he has taken a different route from McCarthy. Trump is using Musk, his hacker bros and technology to clear the red stables of the Democratic party.

McCarthy heavily relied on his partnership with lawyer Roy Cohn to get ahead. Here’s co-incidence. When Trump was a young man, his father called upon Roy Cohn to be the mentor. Both McCarthy in the 1950s (the Second Red Scare) and Trump in the 2020s (the Third Red Scare) were trained by the same man!

The never-ending year 1946

The year 1946 has had a great impact on American politics. Bill Clinton, who ruled from 1993-2001 was born in 1946. George W. Bush, who ruled from 2001-2009, was born in 1946. Donald Trump who ruled from 2017-2021 and again took over in 2025 was also born in 1946!

The Baby Boomer generation represented those who were born from 1946 to 1964. Brack Obama was born in 1961, so he to is a boomer. The White House is yet to go past the earliest boomers. Joe Biden, born in 1942, was part of the Silent Generation.