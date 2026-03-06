AWS Introduces Amazon Connect Health to Reduce Healthcare Admin Work

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced Amazon Connect Health, a new agentic AI solution designed to automate routine administrative tasks across healthcare systems. The platform aims to handle high-volume processes such as appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, and medical coding, areas that often consume significant time for clinicians and administrative staff.

The service builds on Amazon Connect, AWS’s cloud-based contact centre platform, and is designed to integrate with existing healthcare workflows rather than requiring organisations to adopt entirely new systems. AWS says the goal is to reduce administrative load while allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.

Healthcare organisations handle large volumes of patient interactions each year. In many cases, staff spend a substantial portion of call handling time gathering information from multiple systems to complete routine tasks such as verifying patient records or booking appointments. Administrative requirements around documentation and coding also add to the workload for clinicians and support teams.

AWS positions Amazon Connect Health as a way to automate many of these tasks using AI while maintaining visibility and control for healthcare professionals.

Agentic AI Designed For Healthcare Workflows

Amazon Connect Health introduces AI agents that can manage a range of operational processes in healthcare environments. The platform includes tools for patient verification, appointment management, and clinical documentation, while also offering integrations with electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Patient verification capabilities allow conversational AI to confirm patient identities in real time using EHR integrations, potentially eliminating manual record searches. Appointment management tools, currently available in preview, allow patients to schedule, reschedule, or cancel appointments using natural language voice interactions. The system can also verify insurance details during scheduling.

According to AWS, these features are intended to provide round-the-clock patient access without requiring staff to manually process each interaction. Healthcare teams can still intervene when necessary, with the system designed to escalate interactions to human agents when situations require direct attention.

The platform also introduces AI capabilities aimed at clinicians working at the point of care. One of the central tools is ambient documentation, which automatically generates clinical notes from patient-clinician conversations in real time. The notes are formatted to fit existing EHR templates and are currently designed to support more than 22 medical specialities.

Another capability, currently in preview, focuses on medical coding, generating ICD-10 and CPT codes based on clinical documentation. The platform attaches confidence scores and traceable sources for each code, allowing healthcare professionals to review and verify AI outputs.

Patient insights, another preview feature, can surface visit-specific information such as patient summaries, health events since the last appointment, and hierarchical condition category (HCC) recapture insights derived from longitudinal patient records.

AWS says these capabilities are intended to reduce documentation workload for clinicians and help healthcare organisations complete coding tasks earlier in the care cycle.

Building AI Around Existing Healthcare Systems

One of the challenges healthcare organisations face when adopting AI tools is integration with existing infrastructure, particularly EHR platforms. Amazon Connect Health addresses this through a unified software development kit (SDK) designed for healthcare technology providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), and EHR developers.

The SDK allows organisations to embed the platform’s capabilities directly into existing applications and workflows rather than deploying separate tools. AWS says this approach allows healthcare technology teams to integrate AI capabilities incrementally without launching new system integration projects.

Builders can integrate functions such as clinical documentation, patient insights, and medical coding through the same SDK, which manages the underlying AI infrastructure.

AWS also says this approach can reduce the development time required for healthcare technology companies to deploy AI capabilities, particularly those that require ongoing model updates and performance tuning.

Addressing Trust And Transparency In Healthcare AI

Trust remains one of the most significant concerns in the adoption of AI within clinical environments. Healthcare professionals often need to verify that any automated insight or recommendation can be traced back to reliable data.

AWS says Amazon Connect Health is designed with traceability features that allow clinicians to review the source of AI-generated outputs. Clinical notes, patient insights, and billing codes can be linked back to transcripts or underlying patient records, enabling professionals to verify how an AI result was generated.

The platform combines several machine learning approaches, including supervised fine-tuning, reinforcement learning, large language model reasoning, and information retrieval methods. According to AWS, these systems are trained using healthcare domain guidelines and real-world datasets.

Critical capabilities undergo both manual evaluation and automated testing as part of AWS’s validation process before being deployed in healthcare environments. Patient-facing AI agents also include safeguards that escalate interactions to human staff when required.

Data Integration As A Key Enabler

Access to unified healthcare data remains a challenge for many organisations, as patient information is often stored across multiple systems and formats.

Amazon Connect Health integrates with AWS HealthLake, a healthcare data service designed to consolidate patient data into a standardised format. HealthLake can transform disparate healthcare records into structured data models, enabling AI systems to analyse patient information more effectively.

The platform includes tools to help healthcare organisations convert external data formats, such as CCDA records, into FHIR-based structures used in many modern healthcare systems.

AWS is also working with integration partners including Redox, which already supports connections with more than 100 EHR systems and over 35 health information exchanges. These integrations are intended to allow healthcare organisations to link their data sources more easily with AI-driven workflows.

Early Deployments And Customer Experiences

Several healthcare organisations and technology providers have already begun using elements of Amazon Connect Health.

Amazon One Medical has used ambient documentation capabilities across more than one million patient visits. The organisation is now exploring expanded use of AI-driven coding capabilities to reduce administrative workload.

Netsmart reported a significant increase in adoption of ambient documentation tools across its network of healthcare clients.

“Since deploying Amazon Connect Health, Netsmart has seen ambient documentation adoption increase by 275% across our network of more than 1,300 client organisations. Providers are spending less time on administrative tasks and more time with patients — and we’re seeing that translate directly into improved staff retention.” — Matthew Arnheiter, SVP Innovation, Netsmart.

Veradigm is integrating the platform’s ambient documentation capabilities into its EHR platform while also migrating historical data into AWS HealthLake.

“We are collaborating with AWS on purpose-built offerings across the healthcare AI stack. Amazon Connect Health’s ambient capability is pre-integrated into our Electronic Health Record (EHR), enabling clinical documentation and saving hours of time for clinicians daily.” — Tehsin Syed, CPTO, Veradigm.

Other organisations including Greenway Health and Pelago have also reported using the platform to automate documentation and administrative processes.

A Push Toward AI-Assisted Healthcare Operations

The launch of Amazon Connect Health reflects a broader shift in healthcare technology, where AI is increasingly used to address operational inefficiencies rather than only supporting clinical decision-making.

Administrative tasks such as documentation, scheduling, and coding remain among the most time-consuming aspects of healthcare delivery. AI systems that can automate these tasks are gaining attention as healthcare providers look for ways to reduce operational pressure while maintaining service quality.

Amazon Connect Health is currently available in the US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon) regions, with healthcare providers able to access the platform through Amazon Connect. Technology vendors and EHR developers can integrate its point-of-care capabilities through the unified SDK.

The platform is built on infrastructure that meets HIPAA eligibility requirements, positioning it for use in healthcare environments where regulatory compliance and data protection remain critical concerns.