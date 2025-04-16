Appy Pie Launches PixelForge, Vibeo to Advance Generative AI

Appy Pie is expanding its presence in the generative AI (GenAI) space with the launch of two proprietary models: PixelForge and Vibeo. PixelForge is an advanced image generation model, while Vibeo is a multimodal video generation model capable of producing videos from both text and image inputs. Building on the success of its earlier model, Flawless Text, Appy Pie is now offering creators, marketers, and businesses access to professional-grade content creation without needing technical expertise.

Empowering Visual Storytelling with AI

PixelForge is a text-to-image model that generates high-resolution, photorealistic, or artistic visuals from simple prompts. Whether used for branding, advertising, product design, or concept art, PixelForge delivers pixel-perfect results in seconds. Built to rival DALL·E and Stable Diffusion, the model supports a wide variety of styles and compositions, offering flexibility for different use cases.

Vibeo is Appy Pie’s new multimodal model that enables both text-to-video and image-to-video generation. It is designed for high-quality output, cinematic fluidity, and speed. With Vibeo, users can create video content by simply entering a prompt or uploading an image. From brand storytelling and explainer videos to social media visuals, Vibeo offers realistic motion and mood, comparable to capabilities shown by OpenAI’s Sora.

“With PixelForge and Vibeo, we’re bringing enterprise-grade generative AI to everyday creators. Our mission is to make visual and video content creation as simple as writing a sentence—no need for cameras, design skills, or editing software. This is the biggest leap yet in visual AI for Appy Pie. We are now unlocking limitless creative potential for individuals, startups, and enterprises alike,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie.

These launches mark a significant advancement in Appy Pie’s broader vision to democratize digital content creation. The company’s no-code platform already allows users to build apps, websites, and workflows using natural language. With PixelForge and Vibeo, Appy Pie joins leading names like DALL·E, Sora, and Stable Diffusion in delivering powerful, accessible AI tools to a global user base.

Appy Pie currently serves over 10 million users worldwide and remains committed to making cutting-edge technology available to all, regardless of design or technical background.