Anthropic Opens Bengaluru Office as India Becomes Key Growth Market

Anthropic officially opened its second Asia-Pacific office in Bengaluru on Monday, after Tokyo. The move formalizes the company’s India presence after months of preparation, with reports suggesting it had been scouting for office space in Bengaluru since late 2024.

The company said India is seeing some of the most technically intensive AI usage globally, with nearly half of Claude’s usage in the country focused on computer science and mathematical tasks such as building applications, modernizing systems, and deploying production software.

Strong technical adoption and growing enterprise demand were cited as key reasons for establishing a formal office in the country. Calling India its second-largest market for its chatbot, Anthropic announced partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors.

Language, Enterprise, And Startups

Anthropic further said that while over a billion people in India speak many different local languages, AI systems still work better in English. To address this gap, the company spent six months collecting and improving training data in 10 major Indian languages so its AI can understand and respond more accurately. It said the language evaluation work will be made publicly available. The company is now working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to evaluate performance on locally relevant tasks such as agriculture and law, alongside Indian nonprofits including Digital Green and Adalat AI.

Revenue growth has also accelerated the company’s India push. Anthropic said its run-rate revenue in India had doubled since October 2025. It added that nearly half of Claude usage in India involves computer and mathematical tasks. Companies including Air India, CRED, and Cognizant are deploying Claude for software development and system modernization. Cognizant is rolling out Claude to 3,50,000 employees globally. CRED reported 2x faster feature delivery and 10% better test coverage using Claude Code. Startup Emergent said it reached $25 million in annual recurring revenue and two million users in under five months, built entirely with Claude.

Education And Agriculture

Educational and instructional tasks account for 12% of Claude.ai usage in India, it said. Pratham is piloting its AI-powered Anytime Testing Machine with 1,500 students across 20 schools, with plans to expand to 100 schools by the end of 2026, with the tool being adapted for more than 5,000 learners in Pratham’s Second Chance program, Anthropic said.

The claude maker said is also working with EkStep Foundation on AI deployments in agriculture, a sector that makes up nearly one-sixth of India’s economy and employs nearly half of the labor force. In the legal sector, where 50 million court cases are currently pending in India, it said it is supporting Adalat AI in launching a national WhatsApp helpline to provide case updates and document assistance.

AI Impact At Scale

Anthropic said it created the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) and recently donated it to the Linux Foundation. India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has launched the first official Indian government MCP server, while Swiggy is using MCP to enable grocery orders and dining reservations through Claude.

“Already, it’s home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives. That’s exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.

The Amodei-led startup said that the Bengaluru office will be led by Irina Ghose and is expected to hire across engineering, partnerships, and business development roles over the next 12 months, as the company expands its India operations.