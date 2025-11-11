Airtel Money Launches Cloud-Native Platform to Boost African Fintech

Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, announced the launch of a next-generation, cloud-native mobile money platform powered by Comviva’s mobiquity Pay. This rollout, beginning in Kenya with plans to expand continent-wide over the coming year, signals a strategic push to redefine financial service delivery for nearly 50 million customers. The platform is designed to support faster innovation cycles, smoother international transfers, and new revenue streams across Airtel Money’s vast network.

A Cloud-Native Platform

Built on a security-first architecture, the new platform integrates federated identity and multi-factor authentication protocols, fostering resilience and regulatory compliance. It features over 50 advanced functionalities with 120+ open APIs, enabling rapid onboarding of partners and expanding the fintech ecosystem.

Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao emphasised, “This is not just a technology upgrade; it's a complete transformation of how we serve our customers. With Comviva's mobiquity Pay, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready financial ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa.”

Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani added, “We are proud to partner with Airtel Money on this transformative journey. This cloud-native deployment is a catalyst for accelerating financial inclusion, enabling millions of people to access secure, seamless, and innovative digital financial services. By combining cutting-edge architecture and intelligent automation, we are empowering operators to drive sustainable growth and unlock socio-economic opportunities at scale.”

Expanding Financial Inclusion Across Africa

The platform aims to modernise digital financial services delivery, making mobile money more secure, scalable, and feature-rich to meet growing demand in a continent where banking infrastructure gaps persist. By fostering quicker partner integrations, Airtel Money anticipates accelerating the rollout of localised solutions tailored to diverse African markets.