Adobe, Runway Team Up to Push AI Video Into Pro Workflows

As generative AI moves from experimentation to production, video is emerging as the next major frontier. Adobe and Runway are betting that creators and studios want AI not as a standalone tool but embedded directly into workflows they already trust.

Adobe on Thursday announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Runway, bringing Runway’s generative video models into Adobe’s creative ecosystem. The collaboration aims to deliver AI-driven video workflows for creators, Hollywood studios, streamers, media companies, brands, and enterprises, with Adobe becoming Runway’s preferred API creativity partner.

The partnership gives Adobe users early access to Runway’s latest models, starting with Runway’s Gen-4.5, now available inside the Adobe Firefly app.

AI Video Moves Closer to Production

Under the agreement, Firefly users will be the first to access new Runway models following their release. Gen-4.5 is positioned as a step toward production-grade generative video, with improvements in motion quality, prompt adherence, and visual consistency across shots.

Creators can generate video from text prompts, explore different visual directions, and then move generated clips directly into Adobe’s video stack, including Premiere Pro and After Effects, for refinement and finishing.

Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Digital Media, Adobe, said: “As AI transforms video production, pros are turning to Adobe’s creative ecosystem – from Firefly to Premiere to After Effects – to imagine, craft and scale their stories across every screen.”

The companies said they will work closely with independent filmmakers, major studios, agencies, streaming platforms, Fortune 500 brands, and global enterprises to co-develop specialised AI capabilities for professional video use cases.

Runway Gains Reach, Adobe Expands Its Model Ecosystem

For Runway, the partnership places its generative video technology inside tools already used across the creative industry. For Adobe, it strengthens Firefly’s position as a hub where creators can work with multiple AI models without leaving Adobe’s environment.

Cristóbal Valenzuela, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Runway, said, “This partnership puts our latest generative video technology in front of more storytellers, inside Adobe’s creative tools that are already the industry standard for many creators around the world.”

Adobe emphasised that Firefly is designed to let creators mix and match models based on creative needs. Alongside Adobe’s own Firefly models, users can access partner models from companies including Runway, as well as other AI providers already supported within the platform.

Creator Choice and Enterprise Guardrails

Adobe reiterated its position on creator choice and data usage, noting that content generated or used within Firefly is not used to train generative AI models, regardless of the model selected. This approach is intended to address concerns from professional creators and enterprises around data control and commercial use.

Runway’s Gen-4.5 is available starting today in the Adobe Firefly app and on Runway’s platform. Adobe customers on a Firefly Pro plan will have access to unlimited generations until December 22.

As AI-generated video edges closer to mainstream production, the Adobe–Runway partnership signals a broader shift: generative video is no longer a side experiment, but increasingly part of the professional creative pipeline.