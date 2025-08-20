Adobe Reinvents PDF: Launches Acrobat Studio

Adobe has launched Acrobat Studio, a transformative home for productivity and creativity that unites Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express and AI agents to empower people to quickly, easily and intuitively do their best work. Acrobat Studio transforms PDFs into conversational knowledge hubs that enable people to use customizable AI Assistants to unlock and share insights, answers and recommendations — then seamlessly bring that information to life with easy-to-use Adobe Express creation tools, templates and Adobe Firefly-powered image and video generation.

Acrobat Studio marks a significant milestone in the history of PDF, which Adobe invented in 1993 and has since become the standard for the world’s most important information, with more than 3 trillion PDFs in circulation. Today, Acrobat is evolving from a leading document productivity app to a first-of-its kind productivity and creativity destination where people get to insights faster, create standout content and collaborate more seamlessly.

“Acrobat Studio is the place where your best work comes together, uniting the productivity of Acrobat, the creative power of Adobe Express and the value of AI to empower you to work smarter and faster,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Document Product Group. “We’re reinventing PDF for modern work, so whatever you need to get done, you can do that with Acrobat.”

PDF Spaces and AI Agents Redefine Document Engagement

The new Acrobat Studio includes PDF Spaces, which transforms collections of PDFs, web pages and other files into dynamic experiences that help people work smarter and faster using AI agents to derive insights from their files. This innovation redefines how everyone from business professionals to students engage with AI to get work done. For example, a student can organize their notes into study guides, consolidate their research, and generate precise citations from their sources.

PDF Spaces, a new dynamic work environment, allows individuals and teams to engage with their files using agentic AI Assistants to uncover insights, acquire recommendations, generate ideas, and validate responses with precise citations. These AI Assistants can be assigned specific roles, like “instructor,” “analyst,” or “entertainer,” and can be personalized to fit a project’s specific needs.

Uniting PDF Tools with Adobe Express Creation

Acrobat Studio also brings together Acrobat’s full suite of PDF tools for scanning, e-signing, editing, and combining documents, specialized contract AI, and new capabilities for summarizing scanned documents. The platform makes it easy to create standout content like infographics, presentations, flyers, and social posts using tools from Adobe Express. Acrobat Studio comes with access to Adobe Express Premium’s entire suite of tools and assets, including professionally designed templates and Adobe Firefly-powered tools like Text-to-Video and Text-to-Image.

Enterprise-Grade Content & Data Security

Acrobat Studio is purpose-built for transparency, control, and security with state-of-the-art encryption, a secure sandboxed environment, compliance-ready features, and centralized deployment. It provides clickable citations that link directly to sources of information within the documents it is analyzing so that employees can use AI with confidence. Sales, finance, and legal teams can leverage Acrobat Studio to centralize and analyze documents, generate summaries, and turn findings into content for internal and external use.

Pricing and Availability

Acrobat Studio is available globally in English starting today with a 14-day free trial, offering unlimited access to PDF Spaces, AI Assistants, and Adobe Express Premium. Early access pricing begins at USD $24.99/month for individuals and USD $29.99/month for teams.

Explainers: The Nuts & Bolts of Acrobat Studio

PDF: Short for Portable Document Format, a file format used to present documents in a manner independent of application software, hardware, and operating systems. Adobe invented PDF in 1993.

AI Agents: A form of artificial intelligence that can perform complex, multi-step tasks autonomously to achieve a specific goal.

PDF Spaces: A new feature in Acrobat Studio that transforms a collection of files and websites into a dynamic, conversational workspace powered by AI.

Agentic AI: A type of AI that is goal-oriented and can reason, plan, and execute tasks to achieve a desired outcome, often without human intervention.

Adobe Firefly: A family of creative generative AI models by Adobe, used to power features like Text-to-Image and Text-to-Video.

Outlook: Productivity Pivot

With the launch of Acrobat Studio, Adobe is redefining the future of productivity by seamlessly integrating document management, generative AI, and content creation into a single platform. This innovation moves the PDF beyond its traditional role as a static document, transforming it into a dynamic, intelligent, and collaborative medium. The platform is strategically positioned to meet the evolving needs of modern work, empowering users from students to enterprise professionals to work smarter, faster, and more creatively in an AI-first world.