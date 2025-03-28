Accops and pi-labs Forge AI-Powered Shield Against Deepfake Fraud

With deepfake threats escalating, businesses are facing unprecedented risks in identity verification. Reports suggest deepfake-enabled cyber fraud could surpass $40 billion by 2027, signaling the urgent need for fortified security measures.

Advertisment

To combat this, Accops, a leader in cybersecurity, has joined forces with pi-labs, a pioneer in AI-powered cyber forensics. This collaboration integrates Accops BioAuth, an advanced facial authentication system, with pi-labs' Authentify engine, an AI-driven deepfake detection technology. The goal: to block AI-generated identity fraud in real time.

The Rising Threat of Deepfake Fraud

Cybercriminals are weaponizing AI-generated deepfakes to bypass authentication systems, manipulate vKYC verification, and deceive hiring processes. Recent studies show a 223% rise in deepfake-related tools on dark web forums, making it easier for fraudsters to create convincing digital identities. With 92% of enterprises reporting financial losses due to deepfake fraud, businesses need cutting-edge solutions for secure identity verification.

Advertisment

How Accops & pi-labs Are Securing Facial Authentication

The Accops BioAuth facial authentication system now includes an extra layer of deepfake detection via pi-labs’ AI-powered Authentify engine:

1. Facial Capture & Authentication – Users verify their identity using Accops BioAuth’s facial recognition system.

2. Real-Time Deepfake Detection – pi-labs’ Authentify engine analyzes facial inputs to detect AI-generated manipulations.

3. Secure Access Control – If authentication is legitimate, access is granted; if a deepfake is detected, the system blocks access and triggers alerts.

Advertisment

This solution ensures strong identity security for enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies by supporting on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and deepfake technology has created new vulnerabilities in identity security. By integrating pi-labs’ deepfake detection capabilities with Accops BioAuth, we are delivering a solution that ensures foolproof facial authentication for enterprises." – Vijender Yadav, Co-founder, CEO & MD, Accops

Tackling Deepfake Threats in vKYC & Hiring Processes

Advertisment

As deepfake-powered identity fraud surges, businesses must move beyond traditional facial biometrics:

• vKYC Verification: AI-generated identities are tricking digital onboarding systems. The Accops-pi-labs integration ensures that only real users pass verification.

• HR & Virtual Hiring: Fraudsters use deepfake avatars to infiltrate hiring processes. This solution authenticates candidates before onboarding, reducing recruitment fraud.

Accops and pi-labs are working together to safeguard digital identity verification across multiple industries.

Industry Recognition & Expertise

Advertisment

• Accops, recently named Security Product Company of the Year at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2024, secures over 900 enterprises worldwide with remote access and digital workspace solutions. Featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DaaS, Accops is trusted by banks, governments, and enterprises for cybersecurity.

• pi-labs, a global leader in AI-powered cyber forensics, specializes in deepfake detection, forensic video analytics, and blockchain-backed evidence management. With deepfake fraud incidents surging by 700%, its technology is widely used by law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and cybersecurity firms.

"With the growing threat of deepfakes, businesses can no longer rely on traditional facial biometrics. Our partnership with Accops adds a critical layer of defense, making facial authentication resistant to AI-driven fraud." – Ankush Tiwari, Founder & CEO, pi-labs

Availability & Deployment

Advertisment

The integrated Accops BioAuth & pi-labs deepfake detection solution is now available as an API-based enhancement for existing Accops users or as a standalone security module for enterprises seeking advanced facial authentication protection.